TestEquity wins multiple awards for sales growth at 2023 APEX EXPO

Largest distributor of electronics test and measurement solutions and production supplies honored with three awards by industry partners.

/EIN News/ -- NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity was honored at the 2023 IPC APEX EXPO with three awards for its role as the premier distribution partner for manufacturers of electronics test and measurement solutions and electronic production supplies.



IPC is an industry association that represents more than 3,000 companies covering all facets of electronics. The annual IPC APEX EXPO allows designers, manufacturers, and distributors from across the global electronics supply chain to exhibit new products, network with fellow industry professionals, and collaborate on new ideas.

At the recent 2023 event, TestEquity received awards from fellow IPC members Apex Tool Group, MicroCare, and Indium.

Distributor of the Year | Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group manufactures professional hand and power tools under the SATA®, GEARWRENCH, Crescent, Cleco, Weller, and APEX brands. They presented TestEquity with their Distributor of the Year award in recognition of outstanding sales and customer count growth in 2022.

“TestEquity continues to be our go-to partner in penetrating our key target market verticals,” said Glenn Schindo, National Sales Manager, Distribution at Apex Tool Group. “The professionalism and relationships throughout their organization enables us to focus on growth and meaningful market share gains.”

In presenting the Distributor of the Year award, Apex Tool Group thanked TestEquity for its dedicated, highly trained field sales team, its deep inventory support, and its best-in-class e-commerce and marketing solutions.

Distributor of the Year | MicroCare

MicroCare, including sub-brands MicroCare Medical and Sticklers, produces cleaning, coating and lubricating fluids used in the electronics, medical device, fiber optic and metal finishing industries. MicroCare named TestEquity their Distributor of the Year in appreciation of phenomenal sales growth during 2022 for collaborating on marketing, sales, and training initiatives.

“MicroCare has enjoyed a deep relationship with TestEquity that goes back decades,” said Vince Libercci, Commercial Sales Manager – Electronics. “Their marketing and sales teams are fully engaged to help us find new customers, new markets, and new opportunities. We value our relationship and look forward to even greater success going forward.”

TestEquity was also acknowledged for stocking the majority of MicroCare products, identifying new markets, and expanding customer relationships.

Distributor Growth Award - Indium

Indium Corporation is a premier materials refiner, smelter, manufacturer, and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets. Christopher Bastecki, Director of Electronics Assembly Materials at Indium, presented the Distributor Growth Award to TestEquity to recognize its expanded sales of solders, fluxes; and thermal interface materials during 2022.

TestEquity attributed the growth in sales of Indium, MicroCare, and Apex Tool Group to the technical expertise of its sales team, collaboration with OEM partners, its strategy of keeping a strong supply of its partners’ products in stock and ready to ship.

“Thanks to the support of our OEM partners, we added support for nearly 100,000 new SKUs in 2022,” said Scott Maclin, VP of Product Management at TestEquity. “Our strength as a distributor comes from our relationships with our industry peers, and we’re proud of the work we’ve accomplished together.”

For more details, visit TestEquity.com.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About IPC

Since 1957, IPC has been guiding the electronics manufacturing industry through its dramatic changes. IPC is a non-profit, member-driven global industry association dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its more than 3,000 member companies, IPC represents all facets of the industry including design, printed board manufacturing, and electronics assembly and test. As a member-driven organization and leading source for industry standards, training, market research and public policy advocacy, IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $2 trillion global electronics industry. With global headquarters based in Bannockburn, Illinois, USA, IPC maintains additional offices in Taos, N.M.; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Ga.; Miami, Fla.; Brussels, Belgium; Bangalore and New Delhi, India; Bangkok, Thailand; and Qingdao (China headquarters), Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Suzhou and Beijing, China.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group (ATG) is one of the largest manufacturers of professional hand and power tools in the world, serving the industrial, vehicle service and assembly, aerospace, electronics, construction and serious DIY markets.

Our portfolio of innovative powerhouse brands includes SATA®, GEARWRENCH®, Crescent®, Cleco®, Weller®, and APEX®. We also manufacture select, premier private label mechanics tools. Across the board, our tools stand for quality, innovation and value.

About MicroCare

MicroCare and its sub-brands, MicroCare Medical and Sticklers, formulates and blends cleaning, coating and lubricating fluids used in the manufacture and installation of products in the electronics, medical device, fiber optic and metal finishing industries. As employees, we inspire each other to innovate and grow. As a company, we care about the communities we call home. Our products are sustainable, helping protect both people and the planet.

About Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation® is a premier materials refiner, smelter, manufacturer, and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets. Products include solders and fluxes; brazes; thermal interface materials; sputtering targets; indium, gallium, germanium, and tin metals and inorganic compounds; and NanoFoil®. Founded in 1934, the company has global technical support and factories located in China, Germany, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

