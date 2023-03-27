Submit Release
State awards contract to Achieva Enterprises to operate Honey Creek Resort

DES MOINES—State-owned Honey Creek Resort at Rathbun Lake has a new concessionaire, Achieva Enterprises, which will assume operations on April 14, 2023, when it reopens for the season. Achieva will operate the 105 guestrooms and suites at Honey Creek Lodge and 28 luxury cottages. The company has ties to southern Iowa and was awarded a contract through a competitive bid process.

Located in Appanoose County near Moravia, Honey Creek Resort enhances economic development for the surrounding area and state of Iowa. It offers lodging, food and beverage, golf, a marina, RV park, and more. Resort services also include special event planning and catering for meetings, conferences, banquets and weddings.

For more information about Honey Creek Resort at Rathbun Lake, visit honeycreekresort.com.

