Axonius Earns a 5-Star Rating in the 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide for the Third Year in a Row

Following a year of incredible momentum, the Axonius Correlated Partner Program is recognized for its commitment to helping its partners grow

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced the Axonius Correlated Partner Program has been recognized by CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships, and the Axonius Correlated Partner Program was selected for its dedication to helping partners and their clients succeed by providing cybersecurity asset management that’s foundational to any security strategy.



For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. That’s why, earlier this year, the Axonius Correlated Partner Program rolled out new partner tiers, aimed at better addressing individual partner needs. The new tiers include:

Premier Partners: Strategic regional or national partners who have demonstrated a commitment and track record of success with Axonius. Within the Premier tier, partners receive the same benefits as Authorized partners plus MDF preference for event sponsorships, referrals from Axonius sales team, professional services referrals, and early access to new solutions.

Authorized Partners: New or existing partners that operate on a limited scale with Axonius. The Authorized tier includes deal registration for margin protection, access to Partner Xchange and Enablement Journeys, complimentary demo labs, and co-brandable material. These partners have the ability to transition into Premier Partners.

“As we continue to mature the Axonius Correlated Partner Program, we recognize the importance of prioritization and being able to meet our partners where they are,” said Mark Daggett, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances. “Over the last year, we’ve seen the impact of the economic downturn result in tighter IT budgets and shrinking headcount, and our partners need our support more than ever. The launch of our partner tiers in addition to an ongoing commitment to delivering growth and development opportunities enables our partners to continue to grow their businesses while also providing value to their customers.”

In addition to the new partner tiers, the Axonius Correlated Partner Program has also implemented Partner Enablement Journeys, a series of certification courses designed for both Sales and Engineering. The journeys consist of on-demand, self-paced courses that help educate Axonius partners and provide the support necessary to further develop their businesses.

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

In addition to receiving the 5-star rating, the Axonius Correlated Partner Program has earned other recent accolades. Axonius’s Mark Daggett was named to the 2023 CRN ® Channel Chiefs list for the third year in a row, and Axonius was featured on the 2023 CRN ® Security 100 list . The Axonius Correlated Partner Program also saw immense growth over the past year with a 77% year-over-year increase in total worldwide partners.

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online . To learn more about the Axonius Correlated Partner Program, visit the website .

Axonius Correlated Partner Program

Axonius is building an ecosystem to foster success for both technology partners and their customers. By providing insight into the bigger picture of how every asset is managed and secured, partners can drive more strategic conversations with customers — becoming trusted advisors for long-term success. Learn more at https://www.axonius.com/partners .

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com .