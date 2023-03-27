Atrial Fibrillation Market Size & Share to Surpass $38.9 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

There were 2,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,221 in the last 365 days.
WASHINGTON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Atrial Fibrillation Market was valued at USD 17.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 38.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.1% over the forecast period 2022-2030.
Market Overview
The prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation in the elderly population is rising, technology breakthroughs have been made, and catheter ablation for cardiac arrhythmia therapy is becoming more popular, all contributing to the Atrial Fibrillation market growth. The global Atrial Fibrillation market is growing due to the rising incidence of strokes, head trauma, Atrial Fibrillation brought on by blood clots, and the growing older population.
We forecast that the hospital's category in Atrial Fibrillation market sales will account for more than 52% of total sales by 2028. Most patients are treated in hospitals, and the availability of more competent professionals, such as skilled cardiologists, doctors, and hospital professionals, has simplified and made it easier to execute procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of Atrial Fibrillation.
Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/atrial-fibrillation-market-2044/request-sample
Market Dynamics
Expanded Advanced Technology will Increase to Support Market Expansion
The market is expected to continue to rise due to technological advancements in microwave catheter ablation and radiofrequency, and the rising prevalence of illnesses brought on by unhealthy lifestyle choices, including drinking and smoking. Digital innovation is driving the market expansion of Atrial Fibrillation. Important players produce enhanced catheter ablation for treating Atrial Fibrillation and reducing patients' risk of stroke.
Increase in Developed Treatments to Drive the Market Growth
When medication is ineffective, catheter ablation is used to treat abnormal heartbeats. It is a percutaneous, low-risk approach for treating cardiac arrhythmias. The aberrant cardiac tissues that are the source of irregular heartbeats are removed using catheter ablation technology. Balloon ablation has a 95 percent success rate in treating cardiac arrhythmias. The large rise in the frequency of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) can be linked to some factors, including the aging of the global total, the prolonged longevity of people with heart disorders that increase their risk of developing the illness, and the rising prevalence of AFib risk factors like overweight and hypertension in the global population at risk.
Top Players in the Global Atrial Fibrillation Market
Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing
Top Trends in Global Atrial Fibrillation Market
Top Report Findings
Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/atrial-fibrillation-market-2044/0
Recent Developments in the Global Atrial Fibrillation Market
Hospitals Category in Atrial Fibrillation Market to Generate a Substantial amount of Revenue in the Forecast Period
For better understanding, based on the End Users, the Atrial Fibrillation market is divided into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End Users.
During the forecast period, the market for Atrial Fibrillation is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the Hospital's category. Due to the increased demands for minimally invasive surgery, the growing number of laser ablation procedures being conducted in medical settings, the supply of cutting-edge healthcare facilities, and the availability of cutting-edge comment care facilities. The hospital serves as a large percentage of doctors' primary point of care, and the growing availability of skilled professionals, including seasoned cardiologists, doctors, and medical staff, has made it simple and convenient to carry out guidelines for the evaluation and treatment of Atrial Fibrillation.
On the other hand, the Specialty Clinics category is anticipated to grow significantly. Specialty Clinics are undoubtedly becoming more popular in India since people today demand prompt attention to their health issues. Specialty clinics reduce the discomfort of driving to busy, remote major hospitals, and as a result, they have enjoyed favorable customer responses over the years.
North America Region in Atrial Fibrillation Market to Generate Nearly Half of the Global Revenue
North America dominates the market throughout the projection period. The main factor fueling the growth of the Atrial Fibrillation market is the rising acceptance of technologically advanced Atrial Fibrillation devices in North American countries. Furthermore, the huge increase in heart problems among the elderly is one of the healthcare systems' largest challenges. As a result, various cutting-edge medicines are authorized and made available in North American countries to address this issue, driving the Atrial Fibrillation market ahead.
The Asia Pacific region holds the second largest share in the market due to the high operation volumes, modern medical equipment, patient acuity understanding, and high healthcare cost levels. The availability of funding for research and the attractive financial framework are credited for the industry growth in this area.
Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Atrial Fibrillation Market Forecast Report (2022-2030).
Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation
BY Types
BY Technologies
BY End Users
By Region
Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/atrial-fibrillation-market-2044
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 17.5 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 38.9 Billion
|CAGR
|12.1% from 2022 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2022 to 2030
|Key Players
|Johnson & Johnson, Micro Port Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, AtriCure Inc.
|Customization Request
|If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/atrial-fibrillation-market-2044/request-sample
Key Questions Answered in the Atrial Fibrillation Market Report are:
Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:
About Vantage Market Research:
We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
Contact us
Eric Kunz
6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564
Washington DC 20011-5125
United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727
Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com
Website:
https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/
Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases
Latest Vantage Market Research Blog
Vantage Market Research All Reports
Blog: