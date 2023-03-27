Atrial Fibrillation Market Size & Share to Surpass $38.9 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Atrial Fibrillation Market was valued at USD 17.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 38.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.1% over the forecast period 2022-2030.



Market Overview

The prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation in the elderly population is rising, technology breakthroughs have been made, and catheter ablation for cardiac arrhythmia therapy is becoming more popular, all contributing to the Atrial Fibrillation market growth. The global Atrial Fibrillation market is growing due to the rising incidence of strokes, head trauma, Atrial Fibrillation brought on by blood clots, and the growing older population.

We forecast that the hospital's category in Atrial Fibrillation market sales will account for more than 52% of total sales by 2028. Most patients are treated in hospitals, and the availability of more competent professionals, such as skilled cardiologists, doctors, and hospital professionals, has simplified and made it easier to execute procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of Atrial Fibrillation.

Market Dynamics

Expanded Advanced Technology will Increase to Support Market Expansion

The market is expected to continue to rise due to technological advancements in microwave catheter ablation and radiofrequency, and the rising prevalence of illnesses brought on by unhealthy lifestyle choices, including drinking and smoking. Digital innovation is driving the market expansion of Atrial Fibrillation. Important players produce enhanced catheter ablation for treating Atrial Fibrillation and reducing patients' risk of stroke.

Increase in Developed Treatments to Drive the Market Growth

When medication is ineffective, catheter ablation is used to treat abnormal heartbeats. It is a percutaneous, low-risk approach for treating cardiac arrhythmias. The aberrant cardiac tissues that are the source of irregular heartbeats are removed using catheter ablation technology. Balloon ablation has a 95 percent success rate in treating cardiac arrhythmias. The large rise in the frequency of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) can be linked to some factors, including the aging of the global total, the prolonged longevity of people with heart disorders that increase their risk of developing the illness, and the rising prevalence of AFib risk factors like overweight and hypertension in the global population at risk.

Top Players in the Global Atrial Fibrillation Market

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, United States)

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, United States)

St. Jude Medical (Saint Paul, United States)

Medtronic PLC (Dublin, United States)

Abbott Laboratories (Chicago, United States)

Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Berlin, Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Siemens AG (United States)

AtriCure Inc. (United States)

Top Trends in Global Atrial Fibrillation Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Atrial Fibrillation industry is the increase in the elderly population. A rise in the prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation in the aging population, technological advancements, and a propensity for catheter ablation as a cardiac arrhythmia therapy is driving the Atrial Fibrillation market's expansion. As a result, it aids in promoting market expansion.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Atrial Fibrillation industry is it's increased Increasing the approval of products is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Rising product acceptance is anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. The device provides prompt closure of the left atrial appendage (LAA), which lowers stroke risk and eliminates the immediate requirement for blood-thinning medicines in persons with AFib.

Top Report Findings

Based on Types, the Surgical category controls most of the Atrial Fibrillation market's revenue. The adoption of surgical type owing to a rise in the use of cardiovascular monitoring equipment for Atrial Fibrillation treatment. The need for cardiovascular monitors has increased as a consequence of the increase in people experiencing arrhythmia, or an abnormal heartbeat.

Based on the Technologies, most of the Atrial Fibrillation market's revenue is controlled by the Radio Frequency category. Because heat—which acts similarly to microwave radiation—is used in radiofrequency ablation to damage tissue, this is the case. Medical professionals could suggest this therapy if medicine is unable to control AFib. The cardiology program's specialists are knowledgeable in a range of Atrial Fibrillation ablation procedures and will work together to determine the most appropriate strategy for the specific patient.

Based on the End Users, most of the Atrial Fibrillation market's revenue is controlled by the Hospitals category. Increasing support for laparoscopic surgery, an expansion in catheter ablation procedures performed in hospital settings, accessibility to state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and accessibility to state-of-the-art article care facilities.



Recent Developments in the Global Atrial Fibrillation Market

April 2021- Tempus announced that the US Food and Drug Administration had designated the company's ECG Analysis Platform as a Breakthrough Device. The system, developed in collaboration with Geisinger, helps medical professionals spot people who are more likely to experience Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) or atrial flutter.

Tempus announced that the US Food and Drug Administration had designated the company's ECG Analysis Platform as a Breakthrough Device. The system, developed in collaboration with Geisinger, helps medical professionals spot people who are more likely to experience Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) or atrial flutter. February 2021- The DiamondTemp Ablation (DTA) system, which treats patients with recurrent, symptomatic paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation (AF) who have not responded to pharmaceutical treatment, received FDA clearance from Medtronic.

Hospitals Category in Atrial Fibrillation Market to Generate a Substantial amount of Revenue in the Forecast Period

For better understanding, based on the End Users, the Atrial Fibrillation market is divided into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End Users.

During the forecast period, the market for Atrial Fibrillation is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the Hospital's category. Due to the increased demands for minimally invasive surgery, the growing number of laser ablation procedures being conducted in medical settings, the supply of cutting-edge healthcare facilities, and the availability of cutting-edge comment care facilities. The hospital serves as a large percentage of doctors' primary point of care, and the growing availability of skilled professionals, including seasoned cardiologists, doctors, and medical staff, has made it simple and convenient to carry out guidelines for the evaluation and treatment of Atrial Fibrillation.

On the other hand, the Specialty Clinics category is anticipated to grow significantly. Specialty Clinics are undoubtedly becoming more popular in India since people today demand prompt attention to their health issues. Specialty clinics reduce the discomfort of driving to busy, remote major hospitals, and as a result, they have enjoyed favorable customer responses over the years.

North America Region in Atrial Fibrillation Market to Generate Nearly Half of the Global Revenue

North America dominates the market throughout the projection period. The main factor fueling the growth of the Atrial Fibrillation market is the rising acceptance of technologically advanced Atrial Fibrillation devices in North American countries. Furthermore, the huge increase in heart problems among the elderly is one of the healthcare systems' largest challenges. As a result, various cutting-edge medicines are authorized and made available in North American countries to address this issue, driving the Atrial Fibrillation market ahead.

The Asia Pacific region holds the second largest share in the market due to the high operation volumes, modern medical equipment, patient acuity understanding, and high healthcare cost levels. The availability of funding for research and the attractive financial framework are credited for the industry growth in this area.

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation

BY Types

BY Technologies

Radio Frequency

Laser

Cryotherapy

Other Technologies

BY End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Other End Users



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 17.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 38.9 Billion CAGR 12.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Johnson & Johnson, Micro Port Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, AtriCure Inc.



Blog: