Windstream Wholesale, Bluewater Regional Networks Launch Diverse, High-Speed Route from Toronto to Chicago

Partnership adds much-needed connectivity for data centers on both sides of the border

Windstream Wholesale, an optical technology leader of fast and flexible advanced solutions, and Bluewater Regional Networks have partnered to establish a unique, high-capacity route from Toronto to Chicago, meeting the growing need for fully diverse connectivity between data centers in the U.S. and Canada.

The new network path provides 10 GbE, 100 GbE and 400 GbE waves from Toronto to Sarnia, Ontario, and then on to Lapeer, Michigan, and Chicago. It features multiple access points throughout Ontario, Quebec and Michigan, offering diversity to anywhere in the US.

Bluewater Regional Networks, headquartered in Sarnia, operates a community-owned network established to address the local digital divide throughout Southwestern Ontario, with an emphasis on enhancing connectivity between Canada and the U.S. for multinational customers.

"We are proud to partner with Windstream Wholesale to make this diverse, high-capacity network route a reality," said Chris Gould, chief operating officer for Bluewater Regional Networks. "Now companies around the world can connect from anywhere in Canada to anywhere in North America and beyond while avoiding some of the most heavily trafficked routes on the continent."

"Joining forces with exceptional partners like Bluewater Regional Networks is a key part of Windstream Wholesale's strategy to meet our customers' increasing demand for high-capacity bandwidth and geographic network diversity that protects against service disruptions," said Joe Scattareggia, chief revenue officer for Windstream Wholesale. "This unique network route from Toronto to Chicago is a perfect answer for the growing number of large-scale customers looking to connect data centers in the U.S. and Canada."

The new route is part of Windstream's ICON open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, which enables wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream's Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

To view the Windstream network map, visit https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/ww-nationwide-network-map/

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers, federal government agencies and Fortune 100 companies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

