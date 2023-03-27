More Than 1.2 Million Meals Donated Through College Basketball Season

There were 2,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,172 in the last 365 days.
|School
|School Location
|Foul Shots / Meals Provided
|Food Bank Benefiting from Meal Donations
|Appalachian State University
|Boone, NC
|312 free throws / 31,200 meals provided
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|Bowie State University
|Bowie, MD
|401 free throws / 40,100 meals provided
|Maryland Food Bank
|Catawba College
|Salisbury, NC
|370 free throws / 37,000 meals provided
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
|Claflin University
|Orangeburg, SC
|375 free throws / 37,500 meals provided
|Harvest Hope Food Bank
|Duke University
|Durham, NC
|363 free throws / 36,300 meals provided
|Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|East Carolina University
|Greenville, NC
|367 free throws / 36,700 meals provided
|Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
|Elizabeth City State University
|Elizabeth City, NC
|355 free throws / 35,500 meals provided
|Food Bank of the Albemarle
|Elon University
|Elon, NC
|305 free throws / 30,500 meals provided
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|Fayetteville State University
|Fayetteville, NC
|335 free throws / 33,500 meals provided
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
|James Madison University
|Harrisonburg, VA
|300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
|Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
|Johnson C. Smith University
|Charlotte, NC
|353 free throws / 35,300 meals provided
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
|Liberty University
|Lynchburg, VA
|311 free throws / 31,100 meals provided
|Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
|Lincoln University
|Oxford, PA
|482 free throws / 48,200 meals provided
|Food Bank of Delaware
|Livingstone College
|Salisbury, NC
|425 free throws / 42,500 meals provided
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
|North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
|Greensboro, NC
|356 free throws / 35,600 meals provided
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|North Carolina State University
|Raleigh, NC
|333 free throws / 33,300 meals provided
|Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
|Old Dominion University
|Norfolk, VA
|429 free throws / 42,900 meals provided
|Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
|Shaw University
|Raleigh, NC
|406 free throws / 40,600 meals provided
|Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|St. Augustine's University
|Raleigh, NC
|268 free throws / 26,800 meals provided
|Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
|University of Delaware
|Newark, DE
|354 free throws / 35,400 meals provided
|Food Bank of Delaware
|University of Maryland (Men's)
|Adelphi, MD
|386 free throws / 38,600 meals provided
|Capital Area Food Bank
|University of Maryland (Women's)
|Adelphi, MD
|344 free throws / 34,400 meals provided
|Capital Area Food Bank
|University of North Carolina
|Chapel Hill, NC
|419 free throws / 41,900 meals provided
|Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|University of North Carolina at Greensboro
|Greensboro, NC
|363 free throws / 36,300 meals provided
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|University of Richmond
|Richmond, VA
|300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
|Feed More
|University of South Carolina
|Columbia, SC
|300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
|Harvest Hope Food Bank
|Virginia State University
|Petersburg, VA
|426 free throws / 42,600 meals provided
|Feed More
|Virginia Tech University
|Blacksburg, VA
|323 free throws / 32,300 meals provided
|Feeding Southwest Virginia
|Virginia Union University
|Richmond, VA
|412 free throws / 41,200 meals provided
|Feed More
|Wake Forest University
|Winston-Salem, NC
|403 free throws / 40,300 meals provided
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|William and Mary College
|Williamsburg, VA
|329 free throws / 32,900 meals provided
|Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
|Winston-Salem State University
|Winston-Salem, NC
|351 free throws / 35,100 meals provided
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC