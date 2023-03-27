Submit Release
More Than 1.2 Million Meals Donated Through College Basketball Season

School School Location Foul Shots / Meals Provided Food Bank Benefiting from Meal Donations
Appalachian State University Boone, NC 312 free throws / 31,200 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Bowie State University Bowie, MD 401 free throws / 40,100 meals provided Maryland Food Bank
Catawba College Salisbury, NC 370 free throws / 37,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Claflin University Orangeburg, SC 375 free throws / 37,500 meals provided Harvest Hope Food Bank
Duke University Durham, NC 363 free throws / 36,300 meals provided Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
East Carolina University Greenville, NC 367 free throws / 36,700 meals provided Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Elizabeth City State University Elizabeth City, NC 355 free throws / 35,500 meals provided Food Bank of the Albemarle
Elon University Elon, NC 305 free throws / 30,500 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, NC 335 free throws / 33,500 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Johnson C. Smith University Charlotte, NC 353 free throws / 35,300 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Liberty University Lynchburg, VA 311 free throws / 31,100 meals provided Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Lincoln University Oxford, PA 482 free throws / 48,200 meals provided Food Bank of Delaware
Livingstone College Salisbury, NC 425 free throws / 42,500 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Greensboro, NC 356 free throws / 35,600 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC 333 free throws / 33,300 meals provided Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Old Dominion University Norfolk, VA 429 free throws / 42,900 meals provided Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
Shaw University Raleigh, NC 406 free throws / 40,600 meals provided Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
St. Augustine's University Raleigh, NC 268 free throws / 26,800 meals provided Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
University of Delaware Newark, DE 354 free throws / 35,400 meals provided Food Bank of Delaware
University of Maryland (Men's) Adelphi, MD 386 free throws / 38,600 meals provided Capital Area Food Bank
University of Maryland (Women's) Adelphi, MD 344 free throws / 34,400 meals provided Capital Area Food Bank
University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC 419 free throws / 41,900 meals provided Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
University of North Carolina at Greensboro Greensboro, NC 363 free throws / 36,300 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
University of Richmond Richmond, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Feed More
University of South Carolina Columbia, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Harvest Hope Food Bank
Virginia State University Petersburg, VA 426 free throws / 42,600 meals provided Feed More
Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, VA 323 free throws / 32,300 meals provided Feeding Southwest Virginia
Virginia Union University Richmond, VA 412 free throws / 41,200 meals provided Feed More
Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, NC 403 free throws / 40,300 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
William and Mary College Williamsburg, VA 329 free throws / 32,900 meals provided Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
Winston-Salem State University Winston-Salem, NC 351 free throws / 35,100 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

