Pediatric Neurology Devices Market Worth, $5.8 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pediatric neurology devices market was estimated at $2.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.8 Billion Market Size in 2031 $5.8 Billion CAGR 7.8% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered Product Type, Condition, Age-group, End-User, and Region. Drivers Increase in research activities by manufacturers for developing innovative solutions in pediatric neurology devices technology Rise in consumer awareness related to preventive healthcare of newborns Restraints High cost of neurological disease treatments and devices Opportunities Increasing R&D activities in the field of medical devices

Understanding the Impact of Covid-19 on Pediatric Neurology Devices Industry

Cancellation of non-emergency procedures and decrease in the number of neurological surgeries during the pandemic had a negative impact on the global pediatric neurology devices market.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has also got back on track, due to the increased demand for neurological exams.

The global pediatric neurology devices market is analyzed across product type, condition, age group, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the cerebrospinal fluid management devices segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-fourth of the global pediatric neurology devices market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The neurosurgery devices segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

By condition, the seizures segment contributed to the major share in 2021, generating more than one-fourth of the global pediatric neurology devices market revenue. The stroke segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 8.7% throughout the forecast period.

By age group, the 5-10 years segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global pediatric neurology devices market revenue. The 0-5 years segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.2% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global pediatric neurology devices market revenue. The ambulatory surgery centers segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global pediatric neurology devices market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global pediatric neurology devices market report include Integra Lifesciences Holdings, B.Braun SE, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Livanova Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., and Karl Storz SE and CO. KG. These market players have embraced several strategies including product launch, product approval, and acquisition to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

