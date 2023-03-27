Titan Partners Group Announces Addition of Dr. David Sans as Head of Healthcare

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Titan Partners Group LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC ("Titan Partners"), announces today that Dr. David Sans has joined the firm as head of healthcare. Dr. Sans will lead the healthcare team, which covers companies in the biopharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medtech and specialty pharmaceuticals sectors.

"We are excited to bring in David Sans to join Titan Partners and lead our healthcare practice as we continue to expand our footprint and capacity in this sector," commented Michael Sands, Titan Partners co-founder and partner. "David's expertise in life sciences makes him a valuable addition to our team. Titan Partners is committed to building out a leading healthcare division. His experience and knowledge set us apart from our competitors, which perfectly complements our existing capabilities."

David Sans, FAARM, Ph.D., MBA

Dr. Sans has over 20 years of experience in drug development, business development and Wall Street healthcare. Dr. Sans first started his career at Novartis in Basel, Switzerland, during the development of Imatinib, one of the first tyrosine kinase inhibitors and later approved in chronic myeloid leukemia under the commercial name Gleevec®. Dr. Sans joined Pfizer as senior director of market analytics, supporting the development of Macugen® (pegaptanib sodium) and Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) for multiple sclerosis in collaboration with Serono in Geneva, Switzerland. Dr. Sans was appointed head of business development at ImClone Systems and led negotiations with BMS for Cetuximab, later acquired by Eli Lilly and currently approved under the commercial name Erbitux®, the only Category 1 recommendation for combination therapy in the professional treatment guidelines for head and neck cancer from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) for the indication of recurrent, unresectable or metastatic disease (non-nasopharyngeal) that is incurable. Since 2008, Dr. Sans has been registered with FINRA, has completed over 100 transactions and raised over $10 billion. Dr. Sans has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Universitat Ramon Llull in combination with ETH in Zurich, has an MBA in business law, and holds a board certification in regenerative medicine from the American Academy and Board of Regenerative Medicine ("AABRM").

About Titan Partners Group LLC

Titan Partners Group LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank founded by experienced financial services experts. The company's team of leading securities professionals provides a suite of bespoke services to emerging growth companies and their investors.

Titan Partners' founding principle is to set the standard for securities transactions in the lower middle market. Titan Partners' vision and forward-thinking approach keep it ahead of the ever-changing landscape and constantly challenge the "status quo." The company prides itself on the trust built through its client-centric approach and ability to deliver on its promises.

About American Capital Partners, LLC

American Capital Partners, LLC, is a full-service investment firm founded in 2002 that is headquartered in New York, with offices in Long Island, New York; New York City; Atlanta, Georgia; and Jacksonville, Florida. American Capital Partners, LLC, is a member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC.

ACP is dedicated to providing clients with effective, timely services for today's increasingly dynamic market. The firm's seasoned management has over 80 years of experience in the securities industry.

