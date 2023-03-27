Lithium Silicate Market Value is expected to surpass US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

There were 2,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,236 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a TMR study, the global Lithium Silicate Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Lithium silicate is an aqueous solution containing lithium oxide and colloidal silica. Lithium silicate has been extensively used to produce specialty paints & coatings and have been used as a silica transporting agent in lithium silicate.
Lithium silicate has proven useful in humid environments, which has made it suitable for use in various application areas such as adhesives, corrosion inhibitors, and inorganic binders. Usage of lithium silicate as an architectural coating in the construction industry is driving market growth.
Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=49785
Prominent Lithium Silicate Market players are striving to increase production capacities in a bid to meet customer requirements in different application areas. Leading players are collaborating with other market players to expand market presence and improve revenue share.
Key Findings of Market Study
Lithium Silicate Market - Key Drivers
Buy this Premium Research Report (212 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=49785<ype=S
Lithium Silicate Market - Regional Insights
Lithium Silicate Market - Key Players
The global market is competitive, with the presence of large number of international and local players. New players entering the market are likely to intensify the competition during the forecast period.
Leading market players are investing significantly in R&D to manufacture advanced products that meet customer requirements in different application areas.
Key players in the global Lithium Silicate Market are
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=49785
The global Lithium Silicate Market has been segmented as follows:
Application
Regions Covered
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com