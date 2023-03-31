Banyan Expands their Telehealth Services to Alabama

Due to the overwhelming need to receive treatment, we are proud to announce our addiction and mental health treatment via telehealth in the state of Alabama.
ALABAMA, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the overwhelming need to receive treatment, Banyan Treatment Centers is proud to announce our addiction and mental health treatment via telehealth in the state of Alabama in addition to Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois, California, Mississippi, Alaska, and Massachusetts!
Banyan Treatment Centers is proud to offer addiction and mental illness telehealth treatment to residents of the state of Alabama. Our treatment professionals are equipped with the latest technology and equipment, making our services the most comprehensive and effective in the industry. Banyan provides treatment for addiction and mental illness and our centers are dedicated to providing the best possible telehealth program available.
Our telehealth program offers a convenient, comfortable, and affordable way to get the care clients need. By using our services, the client will be able to stay connected with their treatment team from any location in the state of Alabama. Banyan programs are tailored to meet the specific needs of each individual, and our centers provide ongoing support throughout the treatment process. Looking for a quality addiction or mental illness treatment that offers convenient access to your local area? Contact Banyan Treatment Centers today. We're excited to offer our services to residents of Alabama and beyond.
In order to access Banyan’s telehealth services, clients will need internet access as well as a device with a camera so that clients can use our HIPPA-compliant video conferencing system.
Banyan Centers is a network of nationwide facilities providing treatment catered to the needs of the patient. Inpatient and in-person outpatient levels of care are available. The families can be sure that their loved ones receive the best treatment available with certified trained staff who care about their clients.
Specialized programs are available to those who qualify. Some of these programs include Military and Veterans in Recovery (MVIR) for active-duty and veterans of the armed forces, Faith in Recovery, a faith-based program for recovery, and Nourish in Recovery for those battling an eating disorder.
Banyan has polished its telehealth program and it is now readily available for Alabama residents. The benefits of telehealth include the following:
- Case management services
- Support from staff for continued care and evaluation
- Individual and family counseling
- Addiction education
- Intervention services
- Monitoring
Our Telehealth treatment for substance use and mental health treatment at Banyan includes:
- Free bio-psychosocial assessment upon admission
- Therapy sessions are offered on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday
- Operation times from 6 pm-9 pm EST
Benefits of Telehealth
There are many benefits to using Banyan’s telehealth services. Patients can receive treatment from anywhere, without leaving the comfort of their own homes. This method eliminates travel time and costs associated with traveling, provides comfort and convenience, as well as creates flexibility for patients who may otherwise not be able to receive treatment at all. For patients who have completed a more intensive level of care, telehealth is an easy transition into living a sober lifestyle, while still receiving treatment.
To learn more about our Telehealth Program, visit our website at www.BanyanTelehealth.com. Banyan continues to strive to improve the lives of individuals with substance use and mental health disorders. See the organization's media section or Banyan's blogs on www.banyancenters.com. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, substance use disorder, or an eating disorder, please call us today at (877) 836-7614.
