FX Design Group to Exhibit at NAB (Booth C3726) and BEA (Booth B302)

Visitors will learn about the latest in set and lighting design from FX's industry-leading team of professionals.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FX Design Group is proud to be showcasing the latest in broadcast set, lighting, and VR design at the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas. From April 16th through the 19th, FX will partner with leaders of their respective fields to display the aesthetics, technologies, and applications of cutting-edge broadcast production. This year’s partners:
Digital Video Group (DVG) – An industry-leading supplier and integrator of broadcast and production systems.
Philips Professional Display Solutions (PPDS) – Global innovators in LED lighting and video displays.
This year’s booth will feature a full-scale LED video wall displaying high-definition video output for maximum broadcast quality. Several of our expert designers and project managers will be on-hand as well to discuss how FX takes a personalized approach to Set, Lighting and VR design to provide the highest quality broadcast environments that will fit any client’s needs.
FX is also excited to share insights from a newly-completed research study (commissioned by FX via Barry Nash & Company) which analyzed audience responses to current trends in broadcast aesthetics and uses of technology. These eye-opening and perhaps surprising findings will be exclusively available at NAB for those requesting meetings with FX representatives.
At BEA, FX staff will be on hand to discuss broadcast projects to fit the needs of colleges and universities nationwide.
If you’re attending NAB or BEA 2023, we’d love to see you there. And if you’d like to discuss your next broadcast set and lighting project in-depth, please feel free to use the link below to schedule a meeting with us between April 16th through the 19th. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!
To Schedule a Meeting with FX Design Group at NAB or BEA, Click Here
Not attending NAB or BEA? FX can always be reached for meeting requests via our Contact Us form or at contactus@fxgroup.tv
