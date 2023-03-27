IXFI Exchange is Changing the Experience of Buying and Trading Crypto Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- Zurich, Switzerland, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched by visionary founders Cristian Andrei, Shailesh Rajput, and Alexandru Badoi in December 2021, IXFI has rapidly gained a reputation, attracting nearly 9 million unique visitors and over 350,000 active users. As one of the top 15 most downloaded finance mobile applications in Eastern Europe, IXFI has outperformed well-established industry competitors, solidifying its position as a leading platform for buying and trading cryptocurrencies and expanding its presence to over 180+ countries.



IXFI's user-friendly and approachable platform empowers those new to the digital asset space to confidently explore its possibilities. The company has established robust collaborations with industry-leading partners, including Simplex, Coinify, Banxa, Mercuryo, and 6+ others, committed to ongoing network expansion. These strategic partnerships have significantly strengthened IXFI's position within the competitive cryptocurrency market.

A skilled and committed team of developers and marketing experts, comprising Amit Verma, the on/off-ramp Product Lead, Vitap Makwana, the Partnerships Manager, and the compliance team, have tirelessly worked to bring IXFI's vision to fruition. As Chief Product Officer, Shailesh Rajput enthusiastically proclaims:

IXFI's dedication to integrating cutting-edge technology and delivering an outstanding user experience has firmly established us as the go-to choice for seamless crypto transactions. By prioritizing excellence in every aspect of our platform, we empower users to explore and navigate the crypto landscape with the utmost confidence and ease.

Industry experts anticipate a substantial expansion in the buy crypto market, encompassing on and off-ramps and other aggregators, within the coming 4 to 5 years. As a recognized leader in the field, IXFI is well-positioned to leverage this immense potential and sustain its upward momentum in the market.

IXFI's versatile platform provides various services tailored to accommodate the unique requirements of crypto enthusiasts. Key offerings include the IXFI exchange platform, which enables users to store and trade hundreds of cryptocurrencies; the IXFI Rewards Program, designed to engage users through gamified onboarding experiences; and IXFI's Steps Program, a clever initiative that transforms healthy lifestyles into digital rewards.

IXFI's far-reaching coverage encompasses support for over 93 fiat currencies, availability in 180+ countries, and compatibility with 115+ cryptocurrencies. In the near future, IXFI aims to expand the accessibility of its buy crypto feature to serve a broader range of B2B clients, specifically targeting crypto projects in search of comprehensive on/off-ramp solutions for their users. Furthermore, by facilitating seamless integration of all partners through a user-friendly widget, IXFI streamlines the process to deliver an optimized experience for all parties involved.

Explore the groundbreaking services offered by IXFI at https://www.IXFI.com/ and experience the distinction between seamless and secure crypto transactions. IXFI is your ultimate portal to a streamlined and effective digital currency experience. For additional information or to connect with the IXFI team, please email contact@ixfi.com.

Media Contact Name: Alexandru Arghirescu, CMO Email: press@ixfi.com