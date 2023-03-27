[Latest] Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Size/Share (PPE Industry) Worth USD 112 Billion by 2030 at a 4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate)

There were 2,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,298 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, USA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Head Protection, Face Protection, Eye Protection, Fall Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Protective Footwear, Respiratory Protection, Hand Protection, Others), By End-use (Construction, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Manufacturing, Chemicals, Transportation, Food, Healthcare), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Personal Protective Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 71 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 75.55 billion in 2022and is expected to reach a value of around USD 112 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”
Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Overview
Healthcare personnel who operate in dangerous conditions are more susceptible to illness and infection. As a result, using protective equipment as a preventative step is essential. Aside from that, the populace working in various industries may be harmed by chemicals, biohazards, radiation, heat, currents, and other similar things. As a result, worker safety and sustainability are now essential components of many industries.
The personal protective equipment (PPE) market is gaining from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, NIOSH, and EPA amendments to strict laws and guidance for companies on the mandatory use of PPE.
Growth Factors
Rising workplace fatalities, stricter government regulations, increased public awareness of personal safety, and technological advancements in PPE materials are some key drivers bolstering the global market for personal protective equipment.
Numerous public and corporate organizations, like the International Labour Organization and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, establish strict rules for using personal protection equipment at work as workplace accidents rise. This has given the PPE market a significant boost, and the trend will likely continue in the coming years.
Personal protection equipment is increasingly finding its way into sectors like healthcare, petrochemicals, power production, and firefighting. In addition, the use of PPE by healthcare professionals when interacting with patients is now required by almost all governments and regulatory agencies worldwide. During the projection period, the growth of these end-user industries will fuel demand for personal protective equipment.
Segmental Overview
The market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)s is segmented into product and end-use. Due to the increasing need for hand protection, respiratory protection, and protective apparel in the healthcare sector, the healthcare end-use segment dominated the PPE market and accounted for the most significant revenue share of over 30% in 2021. In addition, worldwide demand for protective clothing, particularly coveralls and gowns, has increased due to the coronavirus’s quick spread.
On the other hand, the oil and gas sector is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Due to upstream and downstream activity, the oil and gas industry is predicted to increase steadily. Over the projection period, it is anticipated that the oil and gas industry’s rapid technological improvements will increase demand for personal protective equipment worldwide.
Regional Overview
Due to regulatory bodies like OSHA, growing public awareness of personal safety, the rapid expansion of the healthcare sector, and technological advancements, North America will continue to hold the dominant position in the global market for personal protection equipment.
Personal protection equipment is becoming widely used in developed countries like the United States due to strict regulatory policies and a rise in workplace deaths. As a result, the majority of end-use industries in these areas promote the use of personal protection equipment by employees.
Major industry players in North America are always coming up with new ideas and producing durable personal protection equipment from recyclable and biodegradable materials. Therefore, they can reduce the possibility of environmental pollution owing to this.
Report Scope
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 71 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 112 Billion
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 75.55 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|4% CAGR
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Prominent Players
|3M Company, Ansell Limited, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., E I du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont), uvex safety, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, MSA Safety Inc., and Others
|Key Segment
|By Product, End-use, and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
|Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.
Key Players Insights
The market participants regularly update their product lineups. As a result, they are utilizing cutting-edge materials that could significantly improve worker safety across various industries. In addition, they are working together to deliver multiple personal protective equipment’s to end-use sectors like healthcare and oil & gas.
Browse the full “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Products & Software, (Instruments, Consumable, LIMS), By Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), By End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market/
Prominent Players
The global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market is segmented as follows:
By Product
By End-use
On the basis of Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
