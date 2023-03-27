At CAGR of 3.1% The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size is Estimated to Grow USD 74.1 BN – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Increase in Need for Food Security Owing to the Rise in Population is Leading to the Increased Demand for Crop Protection Chemicals

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crop protection chemicals industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising global population and demand for higher crop yields. With a diverse range of products including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, providing opportunities for industry players to innovate and excel.

According to MarketsandMarkets™, The global crop protection chemicals market was estimated at USD 63.7 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 74.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. People are considered to have food security when they have access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food at all times to maintain a healthy life. Due to the continuous rise in population and limited cultivable land to suffice the growing need for food, there is less food security for the people. To fulfill the future demand for food, there is a need to increase food production across the world. In such a scenario, the use of crop protection products is inevitable. This situation has driven the growth of the crop protection chemicals market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Crop Protection Chemicals Market"

237 - Tables

66 - Figures

289 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=380

The major factors leading to market growth include rising awareness about the advantages of crop protection chemicals in developing countries, and the increasing need for food security of the rising population. There are huge opportunities in the crop protection chemicals market due to increased application of chemicals for crop protection purposes as well as increasing technological innovation in agriculture. Heavy crop losses due to pest attacks as well as the growing biopesticides market are also prime factors driving market growth.

The traditional farming is being replaced by commercial farming with high-tech machinery and high-quality fertilizers and pesticides for crop yield enhancement and protection. This evolving technology and advancements in agricultural chemistry have enabled farmers with effective pest management. Along with this, increasing awareness about pesticides has not only resulted in the increased use of pesticides but has also increased awareness regarding the potential crop savings in developing nations. The table below shows the degree of use of crop protection chemicals. Soybean and cotton crops have shown the highest uses of herbicides, whereas insecticide use was highest in corn. Coffee uses minimum crop protection chemicals.

The global market for crop protection chemicals in this study is segmented based on origin, type, form, mode of application, and region. The market for crop protection chemicals appears to have a significant and bright commercial potential in the future. The next set of illustrations will provide a brief insight into the significant dynamics, projections, and trends in the crop protection chemicals market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=380

South America is an emerging agricultural powerhouse, growing at a rapid pace above the global growth average. Growth in this region is significantly contributed by the growth in Brazil and Argentina, which are the world’s most potent agricultural producers and are expected to grow well above the regional average. The economic growth in South America has been stimulated by democratization, economic reforms, and the foundation of the two trading blocs namely, Mercosur and the Andean Pact. Availability of arable land and the expansion of farmlands, especially in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, are promising the future growth of this market. Moreover, the need to improve per hectare crop yield is another opportunity for crop protection chemicals in South America.

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), and BASF SE (Germany) hold over 50% of the South American pesticides market with their manufacturing facilities across the globe, including in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.

Browse Adjacent Reports: Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market

Herbicides Market

Insecticides Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com