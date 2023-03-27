AVIATOR NORMAN CURREY SHARES HIS EXPERTISE ON AIRCRAFT TO HIS READERS

NORMAN CURREY USES HIS PASSION FOR AVIATION TO WRITE A BOOK FOR PLANE AFICIONADOS
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As time passes by, transportation has gotten more convenient, from horses to vehicles, ships, and airplanes. Isn’t it amazing how airplanes carry passengers from Point A to Point B in order to get them to their desired destination anywhere in the world? Just how the history of aircraft fascinates people?
Airplane Stories and Histories, published by Norman Currey, is the ideal book for aviation enthusiasts to delve deeper into the topic. In addition to mentioning pioneers like Sir George Cayley, the Wright Brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earhart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Allan Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson, the author also clarifies common misconceptions about firsts to give readers a thorough understanding of the development of aircraft.
“Currey provides plenty of photographs, sketches, and schematics of these aircraft. There is an extensive bibliography specific to each chapter for readers who want to pursue more research.” adds Jason Lulos in his book review for Pacific Book Review.
Norman Currey was born in Scarborough, Yorkshire, in 1926 on the coast of the North Sea. He got his first flight experience while serving in the Air Training Corps from 1941 to 1943. After graduating from high school, he spent four years at the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School in Hatfield. Currey's desire to share his passion for aviation through the use of well-researched information and first-hand experience motivated him to write so that he could educate readers about aircrafts and impart his knowledge to them.
