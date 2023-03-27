Sheryl and James Wisler Grow International Minute Press Franchise in Nampa, Idaho

/EIN News/ -- NAMPA, Idaho, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheryl and James Wisler have owned International Minute Press in Nampa, Idaho since June of 2021. They purchased a 25-year independent print shop that was converted to International Minute Press and have successfully grown the business. RVP Chris Jutt says, “Sheryl and James are very active in clubs and organizations and they treat their staff very well; they have retained all of the employees from when they bought the business. They also had an acquisition in their first year that helped their growth.”



When asked about their high-demand products and key growth areas, Sheryl says, “We are new to the industry but if I took a look at the past two years, our top sellers are: Carbonless forms; Blueprints; Regular forms; Signs; and Booklets/Books.”

She continues, “When analyzing sales of all of our products, the ones that have the largest growth from one year to the next are: Promotional items; Booklets/Books; Labels; Car wraps; and Posters.”

As for what advice the would give to other local business owners, Sheryl says, “Join the Chamber in your town and go to every event. You've got to be seen at these meetings and events on a regular basis. Support new businesses that join the Chamber by using their services. Join a committee or an executive board for a local event and volunteer where you can or donate some print here and there. The benefit of being an active member in your local Chamber pays you back tenfold.”

She adds, “Our community is all about shopping local so we make sure we are seen as part of that movement. We are the ‘Local, One-Stop Print Shop’ for neighboring businesses and we make sure to push that message out there. If a local business is in a pickle and needs print right away, we make sure to take care of them so they know they can count on us. Word spreads quickly that we are dependable and quick.”

International Minute Press in Nampa is located at 126 11th Avenue North, Nampa, ID 83687.

