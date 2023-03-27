Senator Jay Costa, Representative Abigail Salisbury Announce Over $4 Million in Grant Funding

PITTSBURGH, PA – Today, Senator Jay Costa and Representative Abigail Salisbury are proud to announce $4,001,924 in grant funding within their legislative districts in Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants and Statewide Local Share Account Grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and Department of Economic and Community Development.

“All of us deserve to travel safely on our streets and live in strong, sound communities,” said Senator Costa. “The grant funding we are announcing today will ensure that our public spaces, nonprofits, streets, intersections, and neighborhoods have the resources they need to repair what’s broken and expand what’s working. I’m so proud of all the awardees and look forward to seeing the fruits of their labor down the line.”

“I am thrilled to announce these state investments in our communities,” said Representative Abigail Salisbury. “Earlier this week I hosted a committee hearing in Swissvale talking about the need for these kinds of contributions to empower our communities and to jumpstart their revitalization. These funds are a direct investment in our neighborhoods, the people who live and work there, and I want to congratulate everyone who is involved in making these projects happen. I’ll keep working in Harrisburg to make sure our communities have a seat at the table — and to make sure we continue to receive the investments we need to thrive.”

Statewide Local Share Account Grants

Forest Hills Borough was awarded $726,307 to rehabilitate three public stairways and associated sidewalks located in Forest Hills Borough, Allegheny County.

Wilkinsburg Borough was awarded $635,000 to demolish 61 blighted properties located in Wilkinsburg Borough, Allegheny County.

Wilkinsburg Borough was also awarded $197,148 to purchase two dump trucks and uplift dump body package for use in Wilkinsburg Borough, Allegheny County.

Swissvale Borough was awarded $599,877 for road infrastructure improvements located in Swissvale Borough, Allegheny County.

Wilkins Township was awarded $256,445 for improvements on Clugston Avenue located in Wilkins Township, Allegheny County. The proposed project will include the construction of a retaining wall along the east edge of Clugston Avenue.

Edgewood Borough was awarded $250,000 for a stormwater improvement project in the Koenig Field watershed located in Edgewood Borough, Allegheny County.

Edgewood Borough was also awarded $100,000 for stormwater improvements along Elmer/Beech Street and Mifflin Avenue located in Edgewood Borough, Allegheny County.

Chalfant Borough was awarded $200,000 for the rehabilitation of a community center in Chalfant Borough, Allegheny County.

Rankin Borough was awarded $175,000 to complete updates to the municipal building located in Rankin Borough, Allegheny County.

Through the Allegheny County Redevelopment Authority, Hosana House Inc was awarded $100,000 to create a parklet on the Northwest Corner of Wallace and Center Streets in Wilkinsburg Borough, Allegheny County.

Through Allegheny County Redevelopment Authority, L.I.F.E. Male Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math Academy was awarded $100,000 to renovate a former office building into an all-male K-12th grade science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and technology (STEAM) academy, located in Wilkins Township, Allegheny County.

Churchill Borough was awarded $75,000 for the installation of traffic warning signs in Churchill Borough, Allegheny County.

Through the Allegheny County Redevelopment Authority, Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation was awarded $27,500 to complete the planning phase of a large-scale lighting project located at the Carrie Blast Furnace in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants

The Borough of Wilkinsburg was awarded $225,577 for roadway and sidewalk improvements along Hay Street in Wilkinsburg Borough, Allegheny County.

Edgewood Borough was awarded $334,070 for the replacement of the Koenig Park Stairwell located in Edgewood Borough, Allegheny County.

The Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) provides grants to deliver a safe and reliable system of transportation that is accessible to people who call Pennsylvania home. The program offers financial assistance to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation assets that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit revitalization.

Statewide Local Share Account Grants promote projects in the public interest and projects that improve the quality of life of people in their neighborhoods and communities. Eligible projects are required to be owned and maintained by an eligible applicant or a nonprofit organization.

