Dermal Fillers Market Size to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2030 at 7.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermal Fillers Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dermal Fillers Market Information By Type, Brand, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market was valued USD 5.08 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2030 at CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope

The global dermal fillers market is likely to witness significant growth in future years. Factors such as easy accessibility, relative ease & success, short recovery time, and almost immediate results increase the adoption of dermal filling treatments.

Dermal fillers have become a major game-changer in the beauty industry. With extensive research in the field, dermal fillers have become far more effective and safer. Getting facial fillers is an easier option than plastic or cosmetic surgery. The disappearance of stigma around aesthetic procedures due to celebrity endorsement increases the popularity of dermal fillers.

The increasing number of luxury clinics and private cosmetic treatment centers are making this cosmetic trend more visible in the market. Moreover, the growing social media trend has encouraged many to adopt dermal fillers instead of undergoing a knife. Also, the growing availability of world-class aesthetic experts and comprehensive treatment plans tailored to individual requirements is increasing the size of the dermal fillers market.

Developers and providers of dermal fillers strive to design new and innovative products that can provide advanced solutions for users and ease the processes further. They invest substantially to drive required R&D activities, which push the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the visible effects of treatment are spurring market growth.

Also, greater awareness & acceptance of aesthetic medicine and improved accessibility to practitioners in the field are the major factors escalating the market value. The growing aging population and the rising per capita disposable income positively impact the market revenues. Though the dermal fillers sector is strictly regulated, it, unfortunately, sees a rise in low-quality and counterfeit products.

However, genuine and certified dermal fillers, too, can cause various side effects. Such adverse effects restrict the growth of the market to a great extent. Simultaneously, the high cost of dermal fillers and stringent procedure regulations limit the market growth. Nevertheless, the increasing purchasing power of consumers is projected to support market growth throughout the assessment period.

Market Size in 2030 USD 9.1 Billion CAGR 7.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030

Competitive Landscape

Fiercely competitive, the global dermal fillers market appears fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, innovation, new technology launches, and brand reinforcement remain the popular trends of these players. The growth statistics of the cosmetology industry presage the probable heights the market can reach further.

Further, market players focus on product launches and expand their global footprints by entering untapped markets. Companies specializing in facial injectors sign distribution agreements to expand the reach of their novel dermal fillers. Strategic partnerships allow them to expand their product range and gain shares of common stock in return.

For instance, on Nov. 04, 2022, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company involved in innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, announced two publications that advance glabellar line injection technique and assessment. The company continues successfully commercializing its range of dermal fillers and obtaining funding with its R&D activities and regulatory approvals.

The publications highlight the nuances of the glabellar line (GL) injection technique and aim to improve patient outcomes, irrespective of the neuromodulator used. Precise injection techniques and comprehensive patient assessment can improve aesthetic outcomes when treating frown lines.

The dermal fillers market report is segmented into types, applications, and regions.

The type segment is sub-segmented into collagen, hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, polymers & particles, and others.

The application segment is sub-segmented into facial line correction treatments, face lifts, lip treatments, and others.

The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global dermal fillers market. The largest share of the market is attributed to the increase in spending on cosmetic procedures and the increasing number of treatment facilities. Also, the presence of many players and the availability of product ranges in the region drive market growth. The rising popularity of dermal fillers in this region escalates the market value.

Furthermore, the increasing desire to look picture-perfect and the availability of a number of dermal fillers in this region boost the market size. The increasing adoption of dermal fillers to maintain youthful looks drives the regional market growth. Also, growing beauty concerns among the mid-age and elderly populaces are major tailwinds for regional market growth. Moreover, the high per capita disposable income and expenditures on wellness influence market growth.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the dermal fillers market. The huge popularity of facial aesthetics, recent technological advancements, and the increasing uptake of advanced dermal fillers substantiate dermal filler market revenues. Additional factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing consciousness for futuristic beauty treatments, and increasing prominence for physical appearance in the region foster market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is a rapidly growing market for dermal fillers globally. Factors such as the development of related technologies and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in aesthetic treatments escalate the dermal fillers market value. With their improving economic conditions, China, India, and Japan hold sizable shares in the APAC dermal fillers market.

