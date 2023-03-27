Senator Jay Costa, Representative Dan Frankel Announce $88,573 in Grant Funding

PITTSBURGH, PA – Today, Senator Jay Costa and Representative Dan Frankel are proud to announce $88,573 in grant funding within their legislative districts in Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants and Statewide Local Share Account Grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and Department of Economic and Community Development.

“All of us deserve to travel safely on our streets and live in strong, sound communities,” said Senator Costa. “The grant funding we are announcing today will ensure that our public spaces, nonprofits, streets, intersections, and neighborhoods have the resources they need to repair what’s broken and expand what’s working. I’m so proud of all the awardees and look forward to seeing the fruits of their labor down the line.”

“Investing in our communities doesn’t just mean helping pay for hard infrastructure like bridges and highways, but in human and social infrastructure as well,” said Representative Frankel. “A bridge may connect two towns together, but it’s these other projects that help connect our neighbors to each other and build a sense of place, a sense of home. I want to congratulate everyone who worked to secure this funding, and know that I’ll keep working in Harrisburg to secure funding for projects large and small that benefit our community.”

Statewide Local Share Account Grants

Through the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, WQED Multimedia was awarded $88,573 for the purchase of six field camera equipment packages. The packages will include cameras, lenses, audio and lighting, batteries, and camera bags for proper storage.

Statewide Local Share Account Grants promote projects in the public interest and projects that improve the quality of life of people in their neighborhoods and communities. Eligible projects are required to be owned and maintained by an eligible applicant or a nonprofit organization.

