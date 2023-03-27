POPcodes Reduces Support Calls by 50% for a Top 5 Global Merchant Acquirer

Citing the company’s success in reducing deployment, training and support costs, it signed a three-year renewal with POPcodes

Founded in 2013, POPcodes created a content, campaign and workflow management platform with a smart terminal-based app that helps merchant services providers (MSPs) establish a direct-to-merchant digital communication channel that optimizes key business processes, benefitting themselves and their merchants.

According to a September 2022 Gallop poll, 95% of people prefer to use something other than cash for purchases. With over 80% of purchases still occurring in-person, the infrastructure required to process those payments costs merchants and acquirers millions of dollars annually and consumes employee resources.

In April of 2020 when COVID began to impact merchants’ stores, a top-five acquirer launched a white-labeled version of POPcodes’ Push Button Services™ (PBS) solution to contain costs and deliver better merchant experiences. The platform enabled merchants to access the latest deployment, training and support content directly from their smart terminal.

With rapid deployment capabilities, the solution quickly paid dividends by delivering time-critical instructions to merchants on disinfecting terminals without damaging them – reducing customers’ and associates’ risk of exposure during payment and saving downtime and tens of thousands of dollars by not having to replace equipment.

“There is tremendous untapped potential in the global, internet-connected ecosystem of smart terminals,” said Gregg Aamoth, CEO of POPcodes. “Our goal is to deliver omnichannel ready, value-added solutions to help acquirers, ISOs, merchants and the extensive payments value-chain unlock that potential.”

In the months ahead, the acquirer plans to expand their use of POPcodes’ solution to all smart terminals used by their merchants across the U.S. and Canada.

About POPcodes

POPcodes provides innovative, omnichannel solutions for payment providers and their merchants, transforming the vast network of smart payment terminals into an exclusive B2B media channel and enabling seamless online to in-store shopping experiences.

