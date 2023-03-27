Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,297 in the last 365 days.

POPcodes Reduces Support Calls by 50% for a Top 5 Global Merchant Acquirer

Citing the company’s success in reducing deployment, training and support costs, it signed a three-year renewal with POPcodes

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POPcodes, a leading provider of value-added solutions and services to the payment industry, today announces results from a two-year pilot and a subsequent three-year contract extension with a global top-five merchant acquirer.

Founded in 2013, POPcodes created a content, campaign and workflow management platform with a smart terminal-based app that helps merchant services providers (MSPs) establish a direct-to-merchant digital communication channel that optimizes key business processes, benefitting themselves and their merchants.

According to a September 2022 Gallop poll, 95% of people prefer to use something other than cash for purchases. With over 80% of purchases still occurring in-person, the infrastructure required to process those payments costs merchants and acquirers millions of dollars annually and consumes employee resources.

In April of 2020 when COVID began to impact merchants’ stores, a top-five acquirer launched a white-labeled version of POPcodes’ Push Button Services™ (PBS) solution to contain costs and deliver better merchant experiences. The platform enabled merchants to access the latest deployment, training and support content directly from their smart terminal.

With rapid deployment capabilities, the solution quickly paid dividends by delivering time-critical instructions to merchants on disinfecting terminals without damaging them – reducing customers’ and associates’ risk of exposure during payment and saving downtime and tens of thousands of dollars by not having to replace equipment.

“There is tremendous untapped potential in the global, internet-connected ecosystem of smart terminals,” said Gregg Aamoth, CEO of POPcodes. “Our goal is to deliver omnichannel ready, value-added solutions to help acquirers, ISOs, merchants and the extensive payments value-chain unlock that potential.”

In the months ahead, the acquirer plans to expand their use of POPcodes’ solution to all smart terminals used by their merchants across the U.S. and Canada.

To learn how the acquirer deployed POPcodes’ PBS solution and see how it plans to further leverage it, read the full case study at: https://info.popcodes.com/popcodes-whitepaper.

To learn more about POPcodes, visit: https://www.popcodes.com/.

About POPcodes
POPcodes provides innovative, omnichannel solutions for payment providers and their merchants, transforming the vast network of smart payment terminals into an exclusive B2B media channel and enabling seamless online to in-store shopping experiences.

Media Contact
Matt Greenfield
Uproar PR for POPcodes
mgreenfield@uproarpr.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

POPcodes Reduces Support Calls by 50% for a Top 5 Global Merchant Acquirer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more