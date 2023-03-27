Senator Jay Costa, Representative La’Tasha Mayes Announce $258,341 in Grant Funding

PITTSBURGH, PA – Today, Senator Jay Costa and Representative La’Tasha Mayes are proud to announce $258,341 in grant funding within their legislative districts in Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants and Statewide Local Share Account Grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and Department of Economic and Community Development.

“All of us deserve to travel safely on our streets and live in strong, sound communities,” said Senator Costa. “The grant funding we are announcing today will ensure that our public spaces, nonprofits, streets, intersections, and neighborhoods have the resources they need to repair what’s broken and expand what’s working. I’m so proud of all the awardees and look forward to seeing the fruits of their labor down the line.”

“I am thrilled to be announcing this funding for our community. The Latin American Cultural Center is very important to our area because it acts as a place where Latinx people can come together and express cultural pride and identity,” said Representative La’Tasha Mayes. “When we talk about community investments, these types of projects are just as important as any other infrastructure – helping communities thrive and grow, develop a sense of place and attract other development. I want to congratulate everyone who worked to make this happen.”

Statewide LSA

Through the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, the Latin American Studies Association was awarded $258,341 for roof replacement costs at the Latin American Cultural Center located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Statewide Local Share Account Grants promote projects in the public interest and projects that improve the quality of life of people in their neighborhoods and communities. Eligible projects are required to be owned and maintained by an eligible applicant or a nonprofit organization.

