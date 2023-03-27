Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,213 in the last 365 days.

Senator Jay Costa, Representative La’Tasha Mayes Announce $258,341 in Grant Funding

PITTSBURGH, PA – Today, Senator Jay Costa and Representative La’Tasha Mayes are proud to announce $258,341 in grant funding within their legislative districts in Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants and Statewide Local Share Account Grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and Department of Economic and Community Development.

“All of us deserve to travel safely on our streets and live in strong, sound communities,” said Senator Costa. “The grant funding we are announcing today will ensure that our public spaces, nonprofits, streets, intersections, and neighborhoods have the resources they need to repair what’s broken and expand what’s working. I’m so proud of all the awardees and look forward to seeing the fruits of their labor down the line.”

“I am thrilled to be announcing this funding for our community. The Latin American Cultural Center is very important to our area because it acts as a place where Latinx people can come together and express cultural pride and identity,” said Representative La’Tasha Mayes. “When we talk about community investments, these types of projects are just as important as any other infrastructure – helping communities thrive and grow, develop a sense of place and attract other development. I want to congratulate everyone who worked to make this happen.”

Statewide LSA

Through the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, the Latin American Studies Association was awarded $258,341 for roof replacement costs at the Latin American Cultural Center located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Statewide Local Share Account Grants promote projects in the public interest and projects that improve the quality of life of people in their neighborhoods and communities. Eligible projects are required to be owned and maintained by an eligible applicant or a nonprofit organization.

###

You just read:

Senator Jay Costa, Representative La’Tasha Mayes Announce $258,341 in Grant Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more