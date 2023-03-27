Senator Jay Costa, Representative Aerion Abney Announce over $775,000 in Grant Funding

PITTSBURGH, PA – Today, Senator Jay Costa and Representative Aerion Abney are proud to announce $775,973 in grant funding within their legislative districts in Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants and Statewide Local Share Account Grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and Department of Economic and Community Development.

“All of us deserve to travel safely on our streets and live in strong, sound communities,” said Senator Costa. “The grant funding we are announcing today will ensure that our public spaces, nonprofits, streets, intersections, and neighborhoods have the resources they need to repair what’s broken and expand what’s working. I’m so proud of all the awardees and look forward to seeing the fruits of their labor down the line.”

“These dollars will not only help local infrastructure but also provide significant monetary support to integral community-based institutions,” said Representative Aerion Abney. “Big thanks to Senator Costa for his help in securing these crucial funds.”

Statewide Local Share Account Grants

Through the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, Jubilee Association Inc. was awarded $500,000 to cover the construction and engineering costs of renovating and expanding the Jubilee Association’s facility.

Through the Allegheny County Redevelopment Authority, Keystone Church of Hazelwood was awarded $150,000 to build a multi-purpose addition to their facility located in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants

McKean Street Rehabilitation was awarded $125,973 for street and trail improvements as part of the redevelopment of the Distillery at South Shore.

The Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) provides grants to deliver a safe and reliable system of transportation that is accessible to people who call Pennsylvania home. The program offers financial assistance to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation assets that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit revitalization.

Statewide Local Share Account Grants promote projects in the public interest and projects that improve the quality of life of people in their neighborhoods and communities. Eligible projects are required to be owned and maintained by an eligible applicant or a nonprofit organization.

###