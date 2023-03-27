The Reversal Clinic Surpasses 10,000 Vasectomy Reversal Surgeries for Families that Want to Grow

Dr. David Wilson’s clinic is responsible for helping families from all 50 states and around the world find fertility and happiness
FORT GIBSON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reversal Clinic, the largest vasectomy reversal provider in the United States, is thrilled to announce it has passed the benchmark of reversing 10,000 vasectomies since its founding in 2005. Dr. David Wilson, the clinic’s founder, is dedicated to helping families that want to grow, even after they had been told their vasectomy surgery results were permanent and irreversible.
Patients have had vasectomies reversed in The Reversal Clinic’s two locations in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma and Warwick, Rhode Island. They have welcomed patients from all 50 states and four of the seven continents over the past 18 years.
“My reversal in 2000 made it clear that many people go through life-changing moments, such as wanting to grow an existing family or maybe they’ve met a new partner and want biological children,” said Dr. Wilson. “Men find themselves in many different situations, including changes in circumstances and changes of heart. Some of the highest pregnancy rates are achieved after the loss of a child.”
Added Dr. Wilson, “men or their partners don’t think they will want another child. After all that was the point of the initial vasectomy, but people change their minds for all sorts of reasons. Restoring fertility or the hope of fertility has the obvious good result of bringing a new life into the world, but couples and families also describe emotional, mental and spiritual benefits.”
There is no deadline to reverse a vasectomy. Couples can achieve pregnancy many years after vasectomy; however, success is higher the shorter the time since vasectomy. The Reversal Clinic’s patients have 96% and 91% return of sperm for less than three years and 3-6 years from vasectomy subgroups. Corresponding pregnancy rates are 80% and 73%, respectively.
Dr. Wilson is a board-certified physician in general surgery and internal medicine, but has practice exclusively in vasectomy reversal since 2005.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
David S. Wilson, M.D.
The Reversal Clinic
drdavid@thereversalclinic.com