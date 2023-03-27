Summer Season: Morocco's Flag Carrier RAM Forecasts 6.2 Mln Seats to Over 90 Destinations

MOROCCO, March 27 - Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) announced, Monday, that it will deploy an exceptional flight program during the summer season, with the implementation of an offer of 6.2 million seats on more than 90 destinations.

"On the eve of a summer season that promises to be exceptional, Royal Air Maroc is deploying a reinforced flight program on most of its destinations. Thus, the national airline is preparing to meet strong demand for its flights, in a buoyant context marked by a good recovery in business travel and tourism. Royal Air Maroc will put in place an offer of 6.2 million seats on more than 90 destinations across the four continents," said RAM in a statement.

This increase in supply follows the restoration of almost all routes that were suspended during the health crisis and the opening of new routes in 2022 such as Tel Aviv, Dubai, Seville, Porto.

Today, RAM has covered nearly 95% of its network in 2019. The Company deploys its new capacities to facilitate the travel of its customers in the summer period, especially Moroccans of the world.

Thus, more than 2.3 million seats will be deployed on the European continent and some 902 flights per week will connect 11 Moroccan airports to 34 European airports.

In North America, the company will offer nearly 500,000 seats, 6% more than the offer in summer 2019. As a pan-African carrier serving the African diaspora, Royal Air Maroc is strengthening its continental network, which will increase to 26 air routes with an offer of 901,800 seats.

RAM will also offer 200,000 seats on its Middle East routes, an increase of 25% over the summer 2019 offer.

MAP: 27 March 2023