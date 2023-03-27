Author’s Debut Fiction Novel has Powerful Messages of Mental, Trauma and Financial Freedom

“Her Prerogative: The irony of the perfect life given to an imperfect woman” by Carol Zurita now available on Amazon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Author Carol Zurita is making her fiction debut with “Her Prerogative: The irony of the perfect life given to an imperfect woman,” which delivers powerful messages of freedom, including mental freedom, trauma freedom and financial freedom. The novel is now available on Amazon Zurita said readers of “Her Prerogative” can expect realistic dilemmas and difficulties that people face in life. The novel, she said, is about introspection and self-observation that ultimately changes the main character’s life forever.The character in the novel had it all: the perfect relationship, the booming career and her natural beauty. But she wasn't happy until she took a trip that ultimately helped her and won the character her freedom. The book tells the story of a woman who seeks to find herself and, yet with solid financial habits, she can afford her self-exploration and evolution, which we all need to go through.“Her Prerogative” will inspire readers to make a shift toward different, positive outcomes, Zurita said.Zurita is a professional in the fintech industry with a passion for promoting well-being, from healthy mental daily practices to personal finances. She is also an accomplished author, leaving her mark through her constant learning and progress toward a truly fulfilling life.Originally from Ecuador, Zurita began her journey by making a big jump and leaving her country, family and culture to explore Asia. She soon became a successful motivational speaker in China, sharing her mission of empowering individuals to find their inner power.After receiving massive positive feedback during her conferences, she began writing daily articles for people to read to brighten their mornings. That led to the publishing of her first book, “Get Powerful Now: Your Guide to Moving On,” which shared 11 practical steps to help anyone overcome any challenge, from a broken heart to any emotional trauma.“Get Powerful Now” contains effective and simple techniques to help women overcome emotional crises, unleash the best version of themselves and ultimately find their purpose in life. The book is a woman’s guide from zero to becoming her own hero after “he” is gone. The book empowers those going through hard times to become unstoppable and unbreakable.Later on, with a strong business mind and expertise in marketing, branding, digital assets, wealth management and investments, Zurita founded a consultancy to help corporations in fintech promote and grow their businesses internationally.Zurita’s professional services include branding, marketing & communications and strategy, as she shares best practices to a healthy mind, in addition to ways of becoming a confident entrepreneur with healthy finances. She is also a speaker on topics such as branding for B2B, marketing strategy for startups and online business.And with her experience in supporting various entrepreneurs, she released “Cómo encuentro el éxito?,” an e-book available only in Spanish with simple, yet practical ways to find the courage to launch a business with a strong and confident mindset.Zurita’s books are a must-read for those seeking inspiration and guidance on their path toward a more fulfilling life.To purchase “Her Prerogative: The irony of the perfect life given to an imperfect woman,” visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYX932M2/ref=sr_1_5?crid=299ZUVOMGE4L7&keywords=carol+zurita&qid=1679276017&sprefix=carol+zuri%2Caps%2C510&sr=8-5 To learn more about Zurita, her books and her professional services, visit her website at carolzurita.com . The website includes a blog where Zurita offers free business and marketing advice along with personal empowerment tips similar to the life-changing messages found in her books.She can also be followed on most social media channels.###