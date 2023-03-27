hC Bioscience Names Christine Foster, D. Phil., as Chief Business Officer

Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - hC Bioscience, Inc., a pioneer in the development of tRNA-based therapeutics, appointed Christine Foster, DPhil, as Chief Business Officer to lead the Company's global business development and strategic partnering activities. She brings extensive experience in identifying, structuring, and executing partnerships and M&A transactions, including within the field of gene editing.

About hC Bioscience, Inc.

hC Bioscience is dedicated to improving the lives of patients with the development of first-in-class tRNA-based therapeutics to target protein dysfunction. hC Bioscience's innovative approach to precision protein editing has the potential to treat genetically defined conditions, which account for 10-15% of all human disease. The lead platform in development is directed at restoring protein function in diseases caused by nonsense mutations or premature termination codons (PTCs). A single tRNA therapy has the potential to treat many diseases, regardless of the gene or location of the mutation.

