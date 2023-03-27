Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,222 in the last 365 days.

hC Bioscience Names Christine Foster, D. Phil., as Chief Business Officer

Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - hC Bioscience, Inc., a pioneer in the development of tRNA-based therapeutics, appointed Christine Foster, DPhil, as Chief Business Officer to lead the Company's global business development and strategic partnering activities. She brings extensive experience in identifying, structuring, and executing partnerships and M&A transactions, including within the field of gene editing.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Christine Foster, DPhil, appointed hC Bioscience's Chief Business Officer
  • hC Bioscience's tRNA-based technology has the potential to revolutionize the field of RNA-based therapeutics for treatment of inherited rare diseases and cancer
  • Dr. Foster will lead global business development and partnering initiatives for the company's tRNA platforms and therapeutic applications

Click image above to view full announcement.

About hC Bioscience, Inc.

hC Bioscience is dedicated to improving the lives of patients with the development of first-in-class tRNA-based therapeutics to target protein dysfunction. hC Bioscience's innovative approach to precision protein editing has the potential to treat genetically defined conditions, which account for 10-15% of all human disease. The lead platform in development is directed at restoring protein function in diseases caused by nonsense mutations or premature termination codons (PTCs). A single tRNA therapy has the potential to treat many diseases, regardless of the gene or location of the mutation.

Contacts:

Savannah Beaver
(617) 804-0366
savannah@reportablenews.com

Source: hC Bioscience

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159944

You just read:

hC Bioscience Names Christine Foster, D. Phil., as Chief Business Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more