Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Vicinity Motor Corp. VEVVMC ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, after market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, March 30, 2023 to discuss Vicinity Motors' fourth quarter & full year 2022 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a question and answer session from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 & FY2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-844-850-0545

International Dial-in: 1-412-542-4118

Conference ID: 10176143

Webcast: Vicinity Motors Q4 & FY2022 Webcast

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Sunday, April 30, 2023. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 10176143. A webcast will also be available by clicking here: Vicinity Motors Q4 & FY 2022 Webcast.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV, VMC ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

