Jordan Benston of Oracle Media Produces Juice Inspired Video Series in Promotion of DJ Drama's New Album

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Benston of production company Oracle Media LLC ("Oracle Media") will be dropping clips of its newly produced content in collaboration with DJ Drama to launch the release of his new project entitled "I'm Really Like That." Five videos will be posted on social media over a five-day period. Each scene reenacts the legendary hip-hop film, "Juice" and includes some of the original actors such as Queen Latifah, Khalil Kain, Omar Epps, and Jermaine Hopkins along with Jim Jones and Chinese Kitty.

"I'm excited and honored to have produced something that's so legendary. This project was one of the biggest undertakings I took on as a producer. We had roughly 48 hours to prepare for the club scene we did with Queen Latifah. The other scenes, all four of them, were shot in one day, and we were on set from 10am to 4am. I still gotta send Jim and Drama my spa bill," says Jordan Benston also known as JB, owner and founder of Oracle Media.

Oracle Media is Black female owned full-service production company, responsible for custom curated digital, linear, and editorial content. Oracle Media prides itself on results through its team of professional, dedicated, and established crew members, who provide production services for today's biggest media companies and celebrities.

"From working with JB on Drip Report, I noticed that she was very professional first off and very proactive, she didn't wait to be told what needed to be done. That means she takes pride in her position because it's not just your job at that point. And, she knows her shit when it comes to production and she knows how to run a tight ship all along while having a blast and making sure the workplace is enjoyable for all," says hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Jim Jones.

With co-signs from artists such as Jim Jones along with a range of accomplishments already under her belt, JB has worked for some of the biggest media brands like, ESSENCE, BET, MTV, VH1, REVOLT.tv, & AppleTV+. JB has a steadfast five-year plan for Oracle Media to continue to create intriguing and riveting original content eventually including scripted series, docu-series, and documentaries. The best is yet to come! For more information, visit the theoraclemedia.com or stay tuned on Instagram.

