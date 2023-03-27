Bellwether Community Credit Union Welcomes Laramie as New Business Development Officer

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union is pleased to announce that Tamatha Laramie has joined the credit union as the new Business Development Officer. In this role, Laramie will be generating new business, cultivating strong relationships and increasing membership within the local business communities.

"Tamatha brings a unique skill set to Bellwether. She has vast experience working with local businesses," said Vice President of Retail Sue Beaubien. "She is looking forward to helping businesses uncover their opportunities and overcome any challenges while helping them grow. We're excited to have Tamatha on board to serve our business partners."

Prior to coming to Bellwether, Laramie spent more than 16 years in the community banking industry as a store manager and business banking relationship manager.

Laramie has a passion for serving the community and has volunteered for several organizations including New Hampshire Food Bank, Salvation Army, and the Hooksett Food Pantry. She is also past Co-Chair for the Capital Region Food Program and a past board member for Pine Haven Boys Center.

She will be based out of Bellwether's Manchester office at 425 Hooksett Street and can be reach by email at tamatha.laramie@bccu.org or by phone at 603-645-8139.

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contact:

Lori Holmes

Vice President of Marketing

Tel: 603-429-4701

E-Mail: 356090@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bellwether-community-credit-union-welcomes-laramie-as-new-business-development-officer-301781205.html

SOURCE Bellwether Community Credit Union