Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,235 in the last 365 days.

Christ Crucified: A Good Friday Documentary Debuts Easter Weekend from RealFaith Studios

Airing live on April 7th at RealFaith.com, Christ Crucified takes a gritty and unfiltered look at the totality of the cross.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFaith Studios presents Christ Crucified: A Good Friday Documentary. In this historically accurate, biblically sound, and unapologetically bold look at the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, Pastor Mark Driscoll goes into painstaking detail to document the historical, medical, theological, and personal implications of the cross. 

Though Christians have long used the cross as the symbol of faith, the details of the cross are often sanitized and packaged for broad consumption. The reality is that the cross was the most shameful, painful, and dishonorable way to die. To fully understand Jesus Christ, the most towering figure in human history, we must not only understand that He died, but how and why He died.

Official Christ Crucified Trailer

Christ Crucified:

  • Was produced on location in Prescott, AZ.
  • Features a deep look at four key elements of the cross: the historical, medical, theological, and personal.
  • Is hosted by Pastor Mark Driscoll, a spiritual leader, author, and one of his generation's most listened to Bible teachers.
  • Airs live on RealFaith.com on April 9th at 12, 2, 4, 6, 8pm (PST).

For media inquiries, please contact:
RealFaith Studios
Peter Livingston
356096@email4pr.com
253-204-0053
https://realfaith.com/easter

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christ-crucified-a-good-friday-documentary-debuts-easter-weekend-from-realfaith-studios-301781282.html

SOURCE RealFaith Studios

You just read:

Christ Crucified: A Good Friday Documentary Debuts Easter Weekend from RealFaith Studios

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more