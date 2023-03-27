Christ Crucified: A Good Friday Documentary Debuts Easter Weekend from RealFaith Studios

There were 2,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,235 in the last 365 days.
Airing live on April 7th at RealFaith.com, Christ Crucified takes a gritty and unfiltered look at the totality of the cross.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFaith Studios presents Christ Crucified: A Good Friday Documentary. In this historically accurate, biblically sound, and unapologetically bold look at the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, Pastor Mark Driscoll goes into painstaking detail to document the historical, medical, theological, and personal implications of the cross.
Though Christians have long used the cross as the symbol of faith, the details of the cross are often sanitized and packaged for broad consumption. The reality is that the cross was the most shameful, painful, and dishonorable way to die. To fully understand Jesus Christ, the most towering figure in human history, we must not only understand that He died, but how and why He died.
