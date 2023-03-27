Christ Crucified: A Good Friday Documentary Debuts Easter Weekend from RealFaith Studios

Airing live on April 7th at RealFaith.com, Christ Crucified takes a gritty and unfiltered look at the totality of the cross.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFaith Studios presents Christ Crucified: A Good Friday Documentary. In this historically accurate, biblically sound, and unapologetically bold look at the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, Pastor Mark Driscoll goes into painstaking detail to document the historical, medical, theological, and personal implications of the cross.

Though Christians have long used the cross as the symbol of faith, the details of the cross are often sanitized and packaged for broad consumption. The reality is that the cross was the most shameful, painful, and dishonorable way to die. To fully understand Jesus Christ, the most towering figure in human history, we must not only understand that He died, but how and why He died.

Christ Crucified:

Was produced on location in Prescott, AZ.

Features a deep look at four key elements of the cross: the historical, medical, theological, and personal.

Is hosted by Pastor Mark Driscoll , a spiritual leader, author, and one of his generation's most listened to Bible teachers.

, a spiritual leader, author, and one of his generation's most listened to Bible teachers. Airs live on RealFaith.com on April 9 th at 12, 2, 4, 6, 8pm (PST) .

