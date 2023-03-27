Front Range Wireless Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Front Range Wireless, a telecommunications infrastructure services provider, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBEC West as well as a Women Owned Small Business (WOSB), a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

"We are truly honored to receive these certifications at Front Range Wireless," said Melissa Acosta, CEO of Front Range Wireless. "I recently joined the company as its CEO, and the acquisition of the majority shares of the company has allowed me to leverage this opportunity which I anticipate will take us to the next level. Both certifications further solidify my passion for this business. I am excited to continue to lead this company as an official women owned business and continue to refer many women in the industry to the right channels in order for them to become an officially women owned business as well."

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC West is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

Since the acquisition in November of 2022, Melissa has added four new customers to the Front Range Wireless portfolio as well as three new subs. In addition, Melissa is in the process of launching a new site acquisition division within the company that will bring great value. She has also been listed on Capacity's Women to Watch list for 2023 which celebrates 20 women from across the wholesale telecoms and tech sector who have achieved massive results or reached major milestones in their respective fields as well as breaking down barriers across the industry.

To learn more about Front Range Wireless, please visit: https://frontrangewireless.com/.

About Front Range Wireless:

Front Range Wireless is a telecommunications infrastructure services provider offering construction services which consists of but not limited to cell site construction, tower installations, small cell installation and modification, etc. Front Range Wireless' team of experienced leaders and field technicians are highly qualified, professional, and dependable. Front Range Wireless is headquartered in Colorado with offices in Centennial and Colorado Springs. The company is licensed in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. Front Range Wireless also has partners in other areas of the country where they offer various other services. For more information, please visit www.frontrangewireless.com.

