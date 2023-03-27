Empire Access to Bring Fiber Internet to Carbondale, PA

The fastest internet in the Northeast United States is coming to Carbondale, PA in the fall of 2023

Empire Access, a fiber internet service provider in the Northeast US, announces plans to build out their fiber optic services in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. With expected completion in the fall of 2023, Empire Access will offer residents and businesses internet, TV, phone, and security solutions. This expansion comes as Empire Access recently announced plans to build fiber in nearby Pennsylvania communities, Williamsport and Scranton.

"We're really excited to be covering more ground in Pennsylvania," said Empire Access CEO, Jim Baase. "Having a resource for communication services is crucial and we recognize the need for a reliable internet connection in Carbondale. Unlike our competitors, our local team members and facilities provide us a unique opportunity to become active members in the community. Carbondale is a landmark in history and we look forward to being a part of that story.".

The build out, which will offer internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit, is a part of a two-phase expansion in Pennsylvania.

Empire Access pairs it's high-speed fiber optic internet with a complete array of telecommunication and security services:

Streaming TV delivering crystal clear, 100% HD picture quality, restart TV, Whole Home DVR, and much more

Home and business phone plans covering all your favorite features such as toll-free numbers, voicemail, hosted phone systems, and more

IoT security, home automation and 24/7 video monitoring with the ability to remotely lock and unlock doors, control appliances, climate control, security management, and more right from your computer or smart device

Advanced business services including enterprise Wi-Fi, high-security fire walls, business emails, audio and video conferencing, dark fiber, and metro-Ethernet

Sign up to receive emails when fiber optic service is available by clicking here!

Check Empire Access' availability in your area by visiting: https://www.empireaccess.com/where-we-are/check-location, calling (800) 338-3300, or emailing info@empireaccess.com.

About Empire Access:

Founded in 1896 with a single telephone line in Prattsburgh, NY, Empire Access has grown significantly as a local communications provider serving large areas of Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania. Empire Access offers a wide range of products and services from scalable high-speed fiber optic internet, TV, phone, and advanced security solutions. Responding to a variety of business and consumer needs, Empire Access continues to expand into new areas while retaining a strong focus on local and personalized customer service. In 2017, 2018, and 2021, Empire Access was awarded Best Internet Service Provider in the Southern Tier region of New York. Empire Access has been named as the fastest Internet Service Provider in the Northeastern United States for two consecutive years by PC Mag. In January of 2023, Empire Access closed on a majority investment from funds controlled by Antin Infrastructure Partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005027/en/