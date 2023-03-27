Patrick Mensah - CEO - WallStreet Investment - Dubai accepted into Forbes Business Council

Patrick Mensah, CEO of WallStreet Investment - premium management consultancy firm that provides a wide range of services to its clients. With a focus on Dubai company formation, accounting services, and concierge services for high net-worth individuals has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patrick Mensah was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Patrick Mensah into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Patrick has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Patrick will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Patrick will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Forbes Council community as a member. The chance to connect and collaborate with like-minded professionals is a truly exciting prospect for me, and I am looking forward to contributing my insights and expertise to the community."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT WALLSTREET INVESTMENT - DUBAI

WallStreet Investment is a premium management consultancy firm that provides a wide range of services to its clients. With a focus on Dubai company formation, accounting services, and concierge services for high net-worth individuals, WallStreet Investment is committed to delivering exceptional value to its clients.

As an end-to-end service provider, WallStreet Investment serves, advises, and supports a diverse range of clients, from high net-worth individuals to industrialists, family-owned enterprises, fund managers, asset management companies, and ex-government officials. Their services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, with a focus on delivering the highest quality service and achieving exceptional results.

Overall, WallStreet Investment is a trusted partner for clients who are looking for a reliable and experienced management consultancy firm. With a focus on delivering exceptional value and achieving outstanding results, WallStreet Investment is committed to helping its clients succeed in their respective industries.

Learn more at https://wallstreetinvest.ae/

Joining Forbes Council is like gaining a trusted advisory board of industry leaders and experts.

Media Contact

Patrick Mensah, WallStreet Investment, 971 4 329 7222, info@wallstreetinvest.ae, www.wallstreetinvest.ae

