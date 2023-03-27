Dental Industry Market Size Worth USD 60.37 Billion by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Dental Industry Market Trends and Insights By Discipline (Endodontics, Restorative Dentistry, Prosthodontics, Periodontics, Orthodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, and Oral Surgery), By Consumables (Resin Composites, Dental Biomaterial, Dental Aesthetic, Endodontic Supplies, Gingival Retraction Material, and Whitening Material), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics Specialty Dental Centers, and Dental Academic & Research Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dental Industry Market Information By Discipline, Consumables, End-User and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market size is projected to reach approximately USD 60.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Scope

Dental disorders' diagnosis, prevention, and treatment are covered under dental services provided by dentists and dental professionals. Some major factors contributing to the market share are the increasing awareness of dentistry among people, the increasing prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, technological developments in dentistry,

Maintaining oral health has become an utmost priority for people to lead a better social life. The dental industry has made rapid advances recently, with dental professionals increasingly shifting their focus toward more convenient and safer techniques than conventional ones.

Earlier, dental practice owners saw obstructed transitions due to bureaucracy issues that led to delayed business decisions and slower adoption of digitization. However, the dental industry is rapidly incorporating various new technologies and digitization, which will influence market growth. Also, the recent cloud-based infrastructure upgrades have positively impacted the dental industry.

Recent innovations in dentistry are pointing towards the linkage between oral disease and medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and certain types of cancer. Dental and medical professionals are increasingly collaborating in order to provide optimal care, especially in the cases of medically compromised patients.

It is observed that emerging technologies are increasingly adopted throughout dentistry. By embracing these improvements, the dental industry is increasingly becoming more patient-centric and fostering greater patient trust. Furthermore, growing convenience and consistency in dental preventative care & modeling increase the market size.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 60.37 Billion CAGR 6.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Discipline, Consumables and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in dental products Increased demand for dental procedures & cosmetic dentistry treatments

Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the dental industry market appears fragmented, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. They incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch to gain a competitive advantage and thus maintain their positions in this market.

These players increasingly invest in R&D to develop a cost-effective product portfolio and seek expansion through various strategic initiatives. These players tap into the growing markets for expansions and strive to address the critical needs of the market with a broad range of solutions and effective and complete workflow.

For instance, on Feb.23, 2023, Espire Dental, a fast-growing Integrated Dental Organization (IDO), announced the acquisition of La Costa Dental Group, expanding its footprint in Southern California dental practice. Espire aims to reshape the dental industry with its 21 practicing locations throughout Colorado, California, Oklahoma, and Wyoming.

The company acquires clinical practices focusing on patient experience and elevated, quality clinical care & employee fulfillment. The acquisition strengthens Espire's position in the dentistry market in Southern California, expanding the quality of dental care available to patients throughout the state.

Key players leading the global dental industry market include

InterDent, Inc.

Aspen Dental Management Inc.

National Health Service England

Apollo White Dental

The British United Provident Association Limited

Market Trends

Many advantages of timely dental care, including the early diagnosis of periodontal diseases, create significant market demand. Additionally, the increasing awareness about oral health and hygiene and the rising number of oral diseases such as oral cancer drive the dental industry market.

The growing trend of cosmetic dentistry significantly contributes to the dental industry's market shares. Furthermore, factors such as ongoing technological developments, continual research centering on the enhancement of dental imaging, and the increasing emphasis given to less invasive methods for diagnostics and treatment are defining the growing dental industry market landscape.

Conversely, factors such as inadequate reimbursement and increased cost of dental services impede the growth of the market. Also, the high costs associated with dental products and treatments lower their adoption rate. Furthermore, the long approval time for clinical trials obstructs market growth.

Segments

The dental industry market analysis has been segmented into disciplines, cosmetics, consumables, end-users, and regions. The discipline segment is sub-segmented into endodontics, restorative dentistry, prosthodontics, periodontics, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, and others.

The consumable segment is sub-segmented into resin composites, dental biomaterial, dental aesthetic, endodontic supplies, gingival retraction material, whitening material, and others. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty dental centers, dental academic & research institutes, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the dental industry market, mainly due to large advances in dentistry. Besides, the growing emphasis on dental care and the increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases drive market growth. With its advances in dental imaging technology and the increasing healthcare expenditure support, the dental industry in the US accounts for the largest share of the regional market.

The dental industry market in the European region accounts for the second-largest share globally. Factors boosting the size of the regional market include advances in dentistry and increasing numbers of dental treatments. The growing cases of periodontal disorders among populaces substantiate dental industry market revenues. Furthermore, the availability of skilled dental practitioners, the rising number of patients with dental caries, and the availability of specialized dental clinics will help the European dental industry market to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific dental industry market has emerged as a profitable market globally. The improving economic condition that rapidly increases the access to quality healthcare defines the growing landscape of dentistry in the region. Moreover, the increasing technological advancements in dentistry boost market revenues. Also, the rising number of dental clinics, the geriatric population with dental problems, and the demand for cost-effective treatment & diagnostics services in this region escalate the market value.

