Industrial Workwear Market is estimated to reach US$ 30,758.3 Million by 2033 end, at a steady CAGR of 5.9%, Predicts latest report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to newly released data from Future Market Insights (FMI), the industrial workwear market is expected to reach US$ 30,758.3 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033. The industrial workwear market has a 2%-4% share of its parent market (Apparel Industry).



As per the study, the apparel industry has gone through a rapid transition over the past decade. Manufacturers in the industrial workwear market are investing extensively on product development to expand their customer base.

The Availability of workwear with multi-purpose facilities such as sweat-proof fabric and fireproof materials will drive the demand in the market. Further, need for better-quality materials in heavy-duty tasks, especially from oil & mining, manufacturing, automotive, construction, and chemical industries is expected to boost the sales of industrial workwear.

Additionally, manufacturers in the industry are focusing on increasing needs of safety enabled as well as fashionable workwear. Growing preference for fashionable workwear is encouraging manufacturers to invest in research and development to develop trendy workwear.

For instance, Lenzing's introduction of Tencel, a cellulose fibre designed for use in industrial laundry. A Tencel/polyester blend, according to Lenzing, is perfect for industrial laundering.

Key Takeaways from the Industrial Workwear Market Study:

In terms of product type, top wear industrial workwear is expected to have a considerable revenue share.

Based on the end-use industry, the services sector is expected to dominate the industrial workwear market through 2023 & beyond.

The Online distribution channel is anticipated to be most preferred among end users on the back of the growing penetration of e-commerce channels.

India is expected to lead the growth in the South Asia industrial workwear market over the assessment period

The US is projected to vanguard the sales in North America industrial workwear market during the forecast period



“Growing preference for high-quality textile and fabric is one of the key factor stimulating the demand in industrial workwear market. Hence, key players are capitalizing on the existing trend and developing fashionable clothes to expand their customer base" says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Top industrial workwear product manufacturers' strong promotional techniques, marketing, and new product debuts have fueled global sales growth. WATTANA GmbH, Carson GmbH, HB Protective Wear GmbH & Co. KG, SIMLOC, engelbert strauss GmbH & Co. KG, 3M Company,VF Corporation, Ansell Ltd., Aramark Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Carhartt Inc., Alsico NV, and A. LAFONT SAS among others are among the major competitors in the industrial workwear market.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global industrial workwear market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033. The study divulges compelling insights on the global industrial workwear market based on the product type (top wear, bottom wear, and overalls), end-use industry (services, construction, hospitality, oil & mining, manufacturing, automotive, and chemical), consumer orientation (men, women, and unisex), and distribution channel (online and offline) across seven major regions.

Global Industrial Workwear Market by Category

By Product Type, the Industrial Workwear Market is segmented as:

Top Wear T-Shirt Button Down Shirt Sweatshirt Jacket Bibs Caps Other (Body Warmer, Etc.)

Bottom Wear Trousers Shorts Rainwear Other (Thermal Base Layer, Etc.)

Overalls

By End-use Industry, the Industrial Workwear Market in segmented as:

Service Home Services Security Services Catering Services Installation Services

Food Services

Construction

Hospitality

Oil & Mining

Manufacturing

Automotive

Chemical

Other



By Consumer Orientation, the Industrial Workwear Market in segmented as:

Men

Women

Unisex



By Distribution Channel, the Industrial Workwear Market in segmented as:

Online

Offline Direct Wholesaler Retailer





