IBN Announces CryptoCurrencyWire Audio Production Featuring Evgen Verzun, Founder of Kaizen.Finance

CryptoCurrencyWire’s latest audio production features Evgen Verzun, Founder of Kaizen.Finance , the first automated cross-chain token launch platform for everything from token creation and distribution to listing security and management.

To begin the interview, Verzun discussed the focus of his activities in crypto, including efforts to improve security for investors of all skill levels.

“In the crypto space, we are starting with solving the most difficult problems, like eliminating cybersecurity risks and attacks, because the worst thing that you can experience in crypto is losing money due to theft,” Verzun said. “Crypto theft is a technology failure, and we’re here to bring advanced technology to the space. There are not a lot of professional players in the crypto space focusing on cybersecurity. That’s why our focus on crypto is very important.”

“Transitioning from Web 2.0 to Web3 is the most interesting part of crypto adoption right now. If you look back on crypto history, you see that, before, it was a space for geeks – people who know technology and wanted to try something new. Now, we’re in an era where everyone has heard something about crypto, but they’re not all technical people. These people need a simple solution to help them jump into a trusted environment. That’s why we’re providing a set of tools to projects hoping to bring in new customers and users who may only know how to provide email and password to create an account or a phone number for two-factor authentication.”

“How can we apply this level of knowledge to give full access to the decentralized world? We made the transition smooth by adopting a new method of authorization with existing email and password while still providing full access to crypto wallets, funds and any products provided by the market. Adoption in the crypto space is all about converting people from Web 2.0 by providing a trusted space in Web3.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and CryptoCurrencyWire’s latest guest as they examine the hurdles companies face when adopting technological advancements and the unique cybersecurity challenges present in the crypto space.

About Kaizen.Finance

Kaizen.Finance is the first cross-chain token lifecycle management platform where projects and DAOs can securely generate, issue and manage their token offerings without writing a single line of code. In other words, Kaizen lowers the entry barrier to crypto and allows for smooth and simple creation of tokens – even without prior experience in the industry. The platform provides a comprehensive selection of tools, features and services. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://Kaizen.Finance

