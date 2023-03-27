Silo Pharma Announces filing of Patent for Treatment of Fibromyalgia

/EIN News/ -- SPU-26 Pain Management Using Ketamine Composition

Action supports planned IND package submission to FDA for SP-26

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application titled “Methods and Compositions for Pain Management.”

The methods and compositions described in the patent application can be used in ameliorating pain, including chronic pain such as fibromyalgia, which occurs in approximately 2% of the United States general population. Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition causing pain to the connective tissues throughout the body including muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Musculoskeletal pain is often accompanied by sleep difficulties, fatigue, mood disorders, and problems with memory and concentration.

Fibromyalgia is the initially targeted indication for the Company’s drug, SP-26. “This provisional patent application supports our multi-pronged strategy for advancing SP-26 into the clinic. The Company is working towards submitting an IND package to the FDA and pursuing the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for SP-26. We believe our drug would serve a critical need in a largely inadequate treatment landscape for chronic pain including fibromyalgia,” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Company’s intellectual property and technology rights for the treatment of rare diseases span over six issued and provisional patents with additional patent applications pending.

