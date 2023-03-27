Crown’s Fiber Optics Division Adds Third Customer Expanding US Presence

Total Project Value Estimated at up to $30 Million with Leading Infrastructure Solutions Provider Expanding Crown’s Customer Base and Geographic Coverage to the Southwest Complementing Multi-State Operations Already in the Great Lakes and Northwest.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a leading infrastructure solutions provider.



Crown Fiber Optics new customer is a leading provider of engineering, construction, program and project management to the telecommunications and utility industries.

Doug Croxall, Crown Electrokinetics CEO and Chairman stated, “We are excited to announce the acquisition of our third customer, the second in as many months. We estimate that this multi-phased project may generate up to $30 million of revenue for Crown. We are continuing to expand not only within our existing customers’ footprint, but also by adding more customers in the near future.”

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks.

Crown Electrokinetics

IR Email: info@crownek.com