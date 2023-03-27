Submit Release
Nusano to Present at Jefferies Inaugural Radiopharma Innovation Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and VALENCIA, Calif., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, Inc., a company reshaping the production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes, today announced it will present and participate in a panel discussion at Jefferies Inaugural Radiopharma Innovation Summit in New York City on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Panel Discussion: Deep Dive into Production of Alpha Emitters: Current and Future Directions

  • Nusano Participant: Howard C. Lewin, MD, FACC, FASNC, Nusano COO and Co-founder
  • Time: 12:15 pm – 1:00 pm EDT

Nusano Company Presentation

  • Presenter: Chris Lowe, CEO
  • Time: 4:30 pm – 5:00 pm EDT

Management will also be available during and after the conference for one-on-one meetings.

About Nusano, Inc.
Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

