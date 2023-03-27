Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,134 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI refusal *update*

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3001869

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi                           

STATION: VSP Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/24/23 at 0055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Driscoll Lane

VIOLATION: DUI/Refusal

 

ACCUSED:  Kara Williams                                             

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle running and parked in the middle of Driscoll Ln.  Upon arrival Troopers made contact with the operator, Kara Williams.  Further investigation revealed that Williams was under the influence of intoxicants and was subsequently taken into custody.  Williams was transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks for processing and cited to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division to answer to the charge. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/23/23 at 0800 hours        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division     

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI refusal *update*

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more