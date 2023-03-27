Berlin Barracks / DUI refusal *update*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3001869

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/24/23 at 0055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Driscoll Lane

VIOLATION: DUI/Refusal

ACCUSED: Kara Williams

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle running and parked in the middle of Driscoll Ln. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with the operator, Kara Williams. Further investigation revealed that Williams was under the influence of intoxicants and was subsequently taken into custody. Williams was transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks for processing and cited to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/23/23 at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.