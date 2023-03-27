Berlin Barracks / DUI refusal *update*

There were 2,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,134 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3001869
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/24/23 at 0055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Driscoll Lane
VIOLATION: DUI/Refusal
ACCUSED: Kara Williams
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle running and parked in the middle of Driscoll Ln. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with the operator, Kara Williams. Further investigation revealed that Williams was under the influence of intoxicants and was subsequently taken into custody. Williams was transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks for processing and cited to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/23/23 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.