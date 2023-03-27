BioSig Announces New Advisory Board Member Edwin Wang

/EIN News/ --

Westport, CT, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), an advanced digital signal processing technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intracardiac signal visualization with its proprietary PURE EP™ System, today announced the appointment of new Advisory Board member Edwin Wang.

Mr. Wang has over 20 years of impactful experience in private equity, venture capital, merchant banking, and family office investing. He is the founder of Accretive Capital Partners LLC, a pioneering direct investment sponsor in middle market private equity that raised, invested and harvested a top quartile secondary direct investment fund, Accretive Exit Capital Partners LP, with seasoned limited partners HarbourVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Vintage Funds, and Paul Capital Partners. Accretive Capital Partners has advised in excess of $2 billion in portfolio and fund restructurings.

Earlier, while at predecessor affiliate Asymmetry Capital LLC, Mr. Wang led the successful financial restructuring and liquidation of $1 billion in venture capital portfolios from Zero Stage Capital whose legacy spawned a forerunner to Moderna. These accomplishments were chronicled in several Harvard Business School case studies and other publications, including The Deal Magazine. Previously, following an eight-year investment banking career at Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers, he led the formation of Asia Corporate Partners Fund, among the very first institutional direct investment fund products for China anchored by CalPERS, CalSTRS, Capital Group, China Development Bank (Taiwan), (whose core holdings included Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Texas Instruments/Acer) along with other leading global asset managers.

Mr. Wang earned his B.A. in Economics from Columbia University and was a Visiting Fellow in Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management at the invitation of the late Nobel laureate in Economics, Dr. Franco Modigliani.

“Edwin Wang is a highly regarded and well-connected investment strategist with many years of experience in global capital markets, including a storied record of success in private equity growth capital and technology investing,” said Ken Londoner, Chairman, CEO and Founder of BioSig. “He will be an excellent resource for our capital markets strategy and targeted expansion of our shareholder base. We warmly welcome Ed to our advisory team.”

“Ken Londoner is a seasoned entrepreneur who blends strategic vision, technical brilliance and solid execution – a rare combination in the intersection of finance and industry – and I am excited to help support him and the team at BioSig “ said Edwin Wang “Over the past quarter century, I have made numerous investments in technology enabled healthcare companies, several of which have had a profound impact on medicine and public health. (Cardiovascular disease has been the leading cause of death for too long with annual direct costs in the U.S. alone estimated to be $109B*.) BioSig Technologies leads the way forward in digital signal processing and AI for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. I am humbled to be a part of this critical mission to improve patient outcomes and save lives!”

* Benjamin EJ, Virani SS, Callaway CW, et al. Heart disease and stroke statistics—2018 update: a report from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2018;137:e67–e492.

Edwin Wang

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is an advanced digital signal processing technology company bringing never-before-seen insights to the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. Through collaboration with physicians, experts, and healthcare leaders across the field of electrophysiology (EP), BioSig is committed to addressing healthcare’s biggest priorities — saving time, saving costs, and saving lives.

The Company’s first product, the PURE EP™ System, an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform insight-based, highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

The PURE EP™ System is currently in a national commercial launch and an integral part of well-respected healthcare systems, such as Mayo Clinic, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Cleveland Clinic, and Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute. In a blinded clinical study recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology, electrophysiologists rated PURE EP™ as equivalent or superior to conventional systems for 93.6% of signal samples, with 75.2% earning a superior rating.

The global EP market is projected to reach $16B in 2028 with an 11.2% growth rate.1

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







1 Global Market Insights Inc. March 08, 2022.





Andrew Ballou BioSig Technologies, Inc. Vice President, Investor Relations 55 Greens Farms Road, 1st Floor Westport, CT 06880 aballou@biosigtech.com 203-409-5444, x133