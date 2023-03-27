South Florida Used Cars Begins EDDM - Every Door Direct Mail via USPS

Regional Used Cars Print Magazine In South Florida Hits Mailboxes With Print Edition
EDDM allows us to focus on select postal routes, within certain ZIP Code areas that we want our brand to reach.”
— John Colascione
WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PALM BEACH, FL - South Florida Used Cars is a used car search portal specifically targeting the South Florida region. The service is unique as consumers search through a variety of vehicles from participating dealers and franchise groups located in the Miami Metropolitan area, incorporating Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties, a region called home to approximately six (6) million residents.
The service imports, optimizes and then syndicates inventory to other websites, portals, social media, and tracks responses from interested buyers delivering those to the appropriate dealership. Developed on a proprietary platform in 2022, the services added a print magazine using local distributors to carry its print version into hundreds of local stores, shops, marts, and gas stations.
Beginning with its April 2023 print issue, in addition to its ordinary routes, South Florida Used Cars began utilizing EDDM - Every Door Direct Mail (Targeted Mail Marketing) via USPS to mail the print version to select communities beginning with Singer Island, Florida.
The service was founded by long time Internet expert, John Colascione, owner of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and Internet Marketing Services Inc., who has created and successfully monetized several regionally based online and print services.
“EDDM allows us to focus on select postal routes, within certain ZIP Code areas that we want our brand to reach. Due to its added cost to our operation, select communities will be chosen as we onboard specific participating dealer groups.” said CEO John Colascione.
About South Florida Used Cars Inc.
Service allowing consumers to search and find used cars for sale in South Florida, incorporating Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties. Vehicles available are provided by participating dealers. Consumers find the service through syndicated ads, search advertising, social media, and with premium web addresses such as PalmBeachUsedCars.com, BrowardUsedCars.com, MiamiDadeUsedCars.com. South Florida Used Cars Inc., The Best Place for Used Cars in South Florida™
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.