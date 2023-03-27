Labviva Secures $20M in Series A Financing to Transform the Life Sciences Procurement Industry Using AI

- Funding led by Biospring Partners with participation from existing investors.

Labviva, the AI-driven life sciences digital marketplace that simplifies and scales purchasing processes, announced today that it has secured $20 million in Series A financing led by Biospring Partners, with participation from existing investors Senator Investment Group, B Capital Group, and Glasswing Ventures. The Series A funding brings the total amount raised since inception to $30 million.

The funding will be used to accelerate deployment of Labviva's platform at a number of global pharmaceutical and academic customers. Labviva provides an easy-to-use SaaS platform and marketplace that unifies the interface for product discovery and procurement and seamlessly connects suppliers, purchasers, allowing scientists to make better purchasing decisions. The company will also use the funding to expand its global footprint and launch new and complementary product lines. In addition, Jennifer Lum, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Biospring Partners will join the Board of Directors at Labviva.

Labviva's B2B e-commerce marketplace enables life sciences and research organizations to manage organizational purchasing and procurement to accelerate the pace of life science research. Driven by AI, Labviva's platform integrates directly with leading procurement systems such as SAP Ariba, JAGGAER, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Coupa, to shorten implementation times and reduce the risk of research delays.

The current purchasing process in life sciences is an inefficient, manual process, with slow internal approvals and a lack of choice and transparency. In this traditional model, purchasers have access to limited number of digital catalogs from one or two major distributors and a handful of other suppliers. The lack of product diversity in a purchasing catalog can cause a higher cost of purchasing and exposes buyers to supply chain disruptions with significant delay to research timelines.

With Labviva, purchasing and procurement needs are met in a single software interface that is intuitive, scientist-centric and easy to set up. Labviva provides access to thousands of suppliers and over 15 million products, supports custom user, department, and location approval structures with notifications, and tracking and reporting tools to provide real-time visibility by integrating directly with buyer's internal and third-party software solutions.

"Our customers trust us to manage hundreds of millions of dollars in laboratory and research spend annually. Labviva helps manage a company's spending, giving customers back control, with real-time purchasing insights to realize significant hard cost savings while providing the scientific and technical staff with the product content and scientific insight to improve the speed and quality of their product selection process," said Siamak Baharloo, CEO & Co-Founder, Labviva. "By aggregating hundreds of product catalogs for a seamless search, discovery and shopping experience, our platform integrates with existing procurement systems, to empower the purchasing departments to take control of their spend, provide greater visibility of purchasing trends and increase compliance with procurement processes within a comprehensive and customized internal marketplace."

Early in its development, Labviva partnered with a global large pharma company and its suppliers to optimize its procurement processes, solving problems & addressing gaps through the utilization of Labviva's platform. Labviva was able to enhance the client's supply chain resiliency and provide scientists with self-sourcing capabilities through easy access to products from an expanded supplier base.

"Labviva's procurement solutions returned our organization's focus to strategic initiatives and scientists to their core work by enhancing system and process agility and collaborating with internal groups and our key suppliers to address challenges," said Director of Procurement, Global Large Pharma Company. "Labviva's platform reduced our scientists' workload through the development of a customized user interface and training program for order management activities."

Labviva was able to enhance supplier management capabilities through spend categorization and big data analysis, and increased transaction process efficiencies and catalog orders by aligning with different departments to consolidate catalog management services, with API integration with the global large pharma's IT and its suppliers' e-commerce systems.

"We're thrilled to support Labviva, as they revolutionize the life sciences procurement industry. Labviva is the only procurement solution built by scientists for scientists, with research outcomes considered at every step of the way," said Jennifer Lum, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Biospring. "Labviva has an immense market opportunity to create a new category around spend culture for life sciences companies and research organizations. With Labviva's platform, companies can gain visibility with real-time spend insights to make informed decisions before approving purchases, not after."

Labviva provides a digital marketplace for life science companies and researchers, connecting suppliers of reagents, chemicals, and instrumentation. The team has created a unique relationship between scientific content and products across hundreds of brands and suppliers resulting in a seamless onboarding and purchasing experience.

About Labviva

Labviva is the largest life sciences digital marketplace that connects researchers with suppliers of reagents, chemicals, and instrumentation in an intuitive user-friendly platform that is built for scientists by scientists. Suppliers can easily manage their content of their products, and products are mapped into scientific applications, techniques and protocols. Our mission is to accelerate the pace of life science research by connecting suppliers, purchasing departments, and scientists through AI. We integrate with industry-leading procurement systems to shorten implementation times and accelerate life sciences research. For more information, visit www.labviva.com. Follow us on Twitter @labvivanews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005007/en/