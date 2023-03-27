Greystone Logistics Augments Investor Relations Program

Tulsa, OK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Logistics, Inc. GLGI, a world leader in recycled pallets, is pleased to announce the addition of Brendan Hopkins to its Investor Relations team.



Mr. Hopkins brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team, having spent decades in Investor Relations (IR) and financial communications. Prior to joining Greystone Logistics, he served as a Managing director as well as an IR consultant for various companies in different industries, including technology, healthcare, and energy.

"Greystone Logistics is a company that is poised for continued growth and profitability in the coming years. I look forward to working with the team to build a robust investor relations program that effectively communicates the company's strategy and vision," said Hopkins.

Hopkins' expertise in crafting and executing IR strategies will help further enhance Greystone Logistics' relations with its investors and stakeholders. He will work closely with the company's management team to provide concise and transparent information about the company's financial performance, growth prospects, and key milestones.

"We are thrilled to have Brendan on board to help us drive our investor relations program forward," said Warren Kruger, CEO of Greystone Logistics. "His extensive experience and skillset will be a valuable asset to the company, especially as we expand our reach in the marketplace."

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a world leader in the manufacturing, leasing, and sale of high-quality recycled plastic pallets. The company's patented pallets have unique design features that make them stronger, more durable, and easier to handle than traditional wood pallets. Greystone's pallets are made from recycled plastic and can be reused multiple times, making them an eco-friendly alternative to wood pallets.

For more information about Greystone Logistics, Inc. and its recycled plastic pallets, visit www.greystonelogistics.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295 investorrelations@greystonelogistics.com