NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore Elevates Mental Health Conversation with LOUDER Event

BALTIMORE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore's mental health awareness event, LOUDER, will be held on Tuesday, April 18th, at 5:30 p.m. at the Penguin Room at Whitehall Mill. The event will recognize and celebrate the individuals and companies committed to reducing mental health stigma in Baltimore through NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore's

#IWillListen campaign.

At the VIP Soiree, NAMI will honor local leaders who elevate the conversation around mental health in the workplace and the Greater Baltimore community with the NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore LOUDER Achievement Award. This year's honorees and speakers are Monica Mitchell, Senior Vice President of the Wells Fargo Foundation, and Brown Advisory, accepted by Michael Hankin, President & CEO. We will also recognize Towson University for its outstanding commitment to bringing NAMI Metro Baltimore's #IWillListen mental health program to its students since the inception of the program in 2016. Dr. Vernon Hurte, Vice President for Student Affairs at Towson University, will accept the award.

"284,000 adults in Baltimore City and County have a mental health condition–that's the equivalent of four full Baltimore Ravens stadiums," said Kerry Graves, Executive Director of NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore. "LOUDER, like many of our other initiatives, allows us to help reduce the stigma around mental health while also celebrating Baltimore companies and leaders who champion our values day in and day out."

Towson University will also be honored for its demonstration of creativity and innovation in addressing the mental health needs of its students with the NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore #IWillListen Student Impact Award. During #IWillListen 2022, Towson University reached 1,165 students through 7 events, including therapy dog visits, a mental health, art, and music student showcase, a stigma-burning bonfire, and other wellness events to help start the conversation around mental health.

The money raised from LOUDER will support the work of NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore and its mission to improve the lives of local individuals living with mental health conditions, their families, and their communities through education, support, and advocacy. Donations will allow the organization to expand and provide critical support groups, classes, and mental health programming free of charge to the Baltimore community.

"Mental illness is personal to my family and me. I am so grateful for this opportunity to join NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore, to let our friends, family, and neighbors know that if you are struggling, there is a community who cares," Monica Mitchell said. "NAMI is doing important work in our community – meeting people where they are, breaking down stigma, and connecting them to critical resources. I'm honored to lend my voice to their mission."

NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore is proud to have the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Brown Advisory, Morgan Stanley, and Sheppard Pratt as LOUDER's Premier Sponsors and media partners Bloomtopia and Baltimore Magazine. For more information about NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore, the LOUDER event, or to purchase tickets, please visit our website.

About NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals living with mental health conditions, their families, and communities through education, support, and advocacy. NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore is a NAMI affiliate serving Baltimore City and Baltimore County. Our staff, board, and dedicated volunteers work together to raise awareness and provide essential support programs. For 40 years, we have established ourselves as the local voice on mental illness. NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore piloted many of NAMI's Signature education programs here in Baltimore. Today, we continue to develop innovative resources and community education tools that improve the lives of people affected by mental illness and their families. We have grown to serve more than 14,000 individuals and family members annually. For more information on NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore, visit http://www.namibaltimore.org.

Julie Funk, NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore, 443-401-9784, jfunk@namibaltimore.org

