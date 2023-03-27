White Oak Commercial Finance Partners with Men's Apparel Wholesaler to Support Growth Amid Market Volatility with Credit Facility

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC ("White Oak"), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, announced it provided a $2 million non-recourse factoring facility to a wholesaler of contemporary men's apparel.

"As the apparel sector navigates continued market volatility, we are pleased to support a company with a strong growth trajectory and strategy that was positioned to benefit from a tailored working capital solution," said Ethan Rosenblum, Senior Vice President of Originations at White Oak. "Our deep understanding of the apparel sector was a key factor in delivering a customized credit facility that best met our client needs and provided value to all stakeholders."

The transaction was structured with advances against the wholesaler company's accounts receivable and inventory. The proceeds will be used to support the company's continued growth amid mounting economic uncertainty.

About White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies across the economy. WOCF's solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, government contract financing, lender financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia, including San Francisco, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, and Sydney. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC ("WOGA") is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to support small and middle market enterprises at every stage of their lifecycle. WOGA and its financing affiliates optimize capital structure based on available assets and cash flow and provide over twenty lending products to the market that include term, asset-based, and equipment loans. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across its product lines, utilizing a hands-on, disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors, while establishing long-term partnerships with its borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

