EG 427 Appoints New Members To Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board

Venture and pharmaceutical industry veteran, Sundar Kodiyalam, becomes a new member on Board of Directors.

Leading expert in herpes virus vector research, Gregory A. Smith, Ph.D., joins Scientific Advisory Board.

PARIS, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EG 427, a biotechnology company leading the development of pinpoint DNA medicine solutions based on its unique non-replicative HSV-1 vector platform, announced today the appointment of Sundar Kodiyalam to the Board of Directors and Gregory A. Smith, Ph.D., to the Scientific Advisory Board.

"We have recruited two individuals highly successful in their chosen fields to our Boards who we expect will make significant contributions to the growth and development of EG 427," said Philippe Chambon, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EG 427. "Sundar's counsel based on his venture investor and biopharmaceutical business development executive experience provides added depth for our capital raising and product development strategies. Greg, as a world leader in HSV vector research will help us optimize our discovery and product development activities. I welcome both to EG 427 and look forward to their guidance in future years."

Mr. Kodiyalam was a managing director of Vatera Holdings and a co-founder in 2007 of VateraHealthcare Partners, which invests in companies in the life science, healthcare, biopharmaceutical sectors. Before joining Vatera Holdings, he was Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and New Business opportunities at Kos Pharmaceuticals ("Kos") where he led in-licensing transactions, built a robust clinical product pipeline and was a key member of the team that executed the sale of Kos to Abbott Laboratories. Prior to Kos, Mr. Kodiyalam was Vice President of Commercial Development at Ortec International, a tissue engineering company, Director of Business Development and Licensing at Schering-Plough and served in several marketing roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Kodiyalam has in the past and continues to serve on several public and privately held companies in the biotech/specialty pharma sectors. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Pharmacy from Madras University, India, and a Master of Science degree in Pharmaceutical Administration from The Ohio State University.

"EG 427's HSV vector platform has the potential for new therapeutic approaches for patients with severe chronic diseases," said Mr. Kodiyalam. "This differentiated platform allows for long-term therapeutic solutions for a range of indications that have not been candidates for genetic medicine in the past. I look forward with working with the EG 427 team to leverage this technology to further advance and grow our pipeline as well as seek strategic opportunities to partner promising assets."

Dr. Smith is Professor of Microbiology-Immunology at Northwestern University, since 2001, where his laboratory studies the molecular mechanisms and translational applications of how neuroinvasive herpes viruses propagate and disseminate within the nervous system. In 2017, he co-founded Thyreos, which develops herpesvirus vectors as vaccines and vaccine vectors for veterinary and human applications. His research accomplishments are featured in several textbooks including Molecular Biology of the Cell and Principles of Virology. He is a fellow of the Chicago Innovation Mentors Program and Henry Kunkel Society. Dr. Smith earned his B.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara and his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He pursued his post-doctoral training in virology under Lynn Enquist, Ph.D., at Princeton University.

"I am delighted to be appointed to EG 427's scientific advisory board and be part of the distinguished group of researchers providing guidance to the company's product development," said Dr. Smith. "This is an exciting time for gene therapy vectors that promise to help people suffering from chronic disease. With their exceptional scientific team and technology platform, EG 427 is positioned to be a leader in this space."

About EG 427

EG 427 has developed a unique, non-replicative Herpes Simplex Virus type 1 (nrHSV-1) based vector platform. It delivers, with pinpoint precision, highly selective, durable expression of disease modifying transgenes. We take advantage of it to design new treatments of peripheral nervous system disorders and beyond.

Our lead asset, EG110A, targets the silencing of type-C sensory neurons. It is first being developed in urology indications. Our earlier stage products are focused on modifying the neurotransmission of other subsets of neurons. Furthermore, we are building the necessary manufacturing efficiency to bring genomic medicine to more prevalent, high medical need indications.

Our HQ and labs are located in Paris, France.

For more information check our website at www.eg427.com and follows us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/eg427/

Contacts:

Company

Philippe Chambon, M.D., Ph.D.

EG 427 Founder and CEO

US: 415-533-9359

FR: +33 7 70 02 22 08

philippe@eg427.com

Media