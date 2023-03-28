Lighthouse Autism Center Brings Awareness to Autism Spectrum Disorder

Leading ABA Provider Shines Light on Autism Awareness & Acceptance Month
MISHAWAKA, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Iowa. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the United States. As the need for ABA services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to educate the community and bring awareness and acceptance to those living with autism.
April is Autism Awareness Month. Lighthouse Autism Center is taking this month to celebrate those with autism through awareness, acceptance and understanding that each individual is as unique and different as each of our fingerprints. Starting April 1, 2023, Lighthouse Autism Center will be sharing statistics and engaging the community, virtually through social media, as well as holding in-person events and celebrations within our centers and community. Lighthouse is also celebrating within each center with various activities such as Spirit Day, craft days and a friendly center competition with creative autism awareness puzzle piece displays.
Sensory Friendly Game at Four Winds Field
Lighthouse is also partnering with the South Bend Cubs to host a sensory friendly game day. The event will be held on Saturday, April 15th at Four Winds Field and will feature a modified game program, including programming around autism and autism acceptance, sensory friendly activities including a sensory room for guests to use during the game, as well as community organizations tabling at the event such as Camp Milhouse, Place to Be Me, and Reins of Life. The first pitch of the game will be thrown by a Lighthouse Autism Center learner.
Fundraising for Autism Awareness and Acceptance
Lighthouse Autism Center is partnering with Wings, Etc. in South Bend on Ireland Road to host a Dine to Donate on April 4, 2023, as well as Hacienda Mexican Restaurant on Portage Road in South Bend for a Fiesta Gives Back night on April 11, 2023. These restaurants will donate a percentage of sales to the Maggioli Families First Foundation, which supports special needs families in our communities.
Lighthouse Autism Center is Partnering with PACA, Penn (High School) Association for Children with Autism. This collaborative opportunity offered by Penn High School and Lighthouse Autism Center with a goal to create awareness around the high school community and better the lives of children with autism. For Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, the PACA group is hosting a fundraiser through Panera Bread on April 20, 2023, with a percentage of proceeds going to the Maggioli Families First Foundation.
Sensory Friendly Film in Columbus, Indiana
Lighthouse Autism Center is sponsoring a Lights Up Sound Down Sensory Movie Screening with Yes Cinema in Columbus, IN in April 2023 in celebration of autism awareness and acceptance month. The program provides a special opportunity for families to enjoy their favorite films in a safe and accepting environment. The auditoriums dedicated to the program. They have their lights up, the sound turned down and audience members are invited to get up and dance, walk, shout or sing!
Community Education
Along with partnering with local organizations and events, Lighthouse Autism Center is working hard to bring education to our local communities. Lighthouse Autism Center offers free training to any local community organization or healthcare provider who is looking to better understand how to support and advocate for those with autism. Sessions are led by our highly trained and experienced team of BCBA’s and involves information on the signs of autism, characteristics of autism, and appropriate interactions and de-escalation techniques. These trainings are tailored to specific organizations such as first responders, police departments, medical facilities, libraries, and more. Participants are invited to ask our clinical team about specific situations or questions, and we offer a free autism resource kit with each presentation.
About Autism
Autism is a general term used to describe a group of complex developmental brain disorders – autism spectrum disorders–caused by a combination of genes and environmental influences. These disorders are characterized, in varying degrees, by communication difficulties, social and behavioral challenges, as well as repetitive behaviors. An estimated 1 in 36 children in the U.S. is on the autism spectrum. Most children were still being diagnosed after age 4, though autism can be reliably diagnosed as early as age 2. One of the most important things you can do for your child is to learn the early signs of autism. It is important that you are familiar with typical developmental milestones your child should be reaching. Early intervention is imperative for reaching optimal outcomes and helping a child with autism build critical skills that allow them to gain independence and improve overall quality of life. The sooner you identify whether your child has autism, the sooner you can get the resources your child needs to unlock their unlimited potential and reach their goals.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past 11 years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based provider of ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and Iowa. By offering an innovative clinical model called Lighthouse Fusion in a natural, play-based environment, Lighthouse brings together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock each child’s unique potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
