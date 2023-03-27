Process Safety Services Market to Obtain Overwhelming Growth of USD 36,336.96 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global process safety services market is expected to reach a value of USD 36,336.96 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global process safety services market is expected to reach a value of USD 36,336.96 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The global process safety services market report also comprehensively covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements.
Process safety is a framework for managing the integrity of operating systems and processes that handle hazardous substances. It relies on good design principles, engineering, and operating and maintenance practices. It deals with the prevention and control of events that can release hazardous materials and energy. Process safety services and management include designing, certifying, inspecting, and testing processes in concerned industries or organizations to prevent hazardous accidents, quality issues, supply chain damages, and equipment damages. Process safety services aid in assisting clients in meeting their process safety and risk management needs. Process safety services assist clients in all aspects of process safety, from setting up complete process safety management programs and assisting with the execution of various elements.
In October 2020, ABB digitalized process safety lifecycle management with the launch of ABB Ability Safety Insight which is a suite of digital software applications which supports companies across the energy and process sectors throughout the entire lifecycle of process safety management. This has helped the company to enhance its process safety management offerings in the market.
In August 2018, Honeywell International Inc. entered into a reseller agreement with Applied Engineering Solutions, Inc. Under this agreement, the company integrated Applied Engineering Solutions, Inc's aeSolutions' software and aeShield into their new process safety suite. This integration paired the HAZOP/LOPA, SRS, and SIL Verification requirements from aeShield with Honeywell's Safety Builder, Process Safety Analyzer, and Trace into a Process Safety Suite. This has helped the company to enhance its process safety suite in the market.
Rising demand for process safety services in pharmaceutical and food processing industries
With the growing global population, standard of living, and urbanization, the demand for quality food, medicines, and medical care is also rising. Unforeseen outbreaks of epidemics and pandemics have alerted the governments of the world of the lack of healthcare infrastructure. Governments are investing highly in the healthcare sector and the research and development of modern pharmaceuticals. Food processing needs to be properly supervised, and several quality checks and inspections need to be catered to create a new window of opportunity for the growth of the global process safety services market.
Rising need for improvement in manufacturing management and product efficiency
Process safety services aid in managing the integrity of operating systems and processes that handle hazardous materials. It can help in identifying, understanding, controlling, and preventing process-related incidents. If any incident occurs, it can cause an adverse effect on the manufacturing process and product efficiency in case of any incident during the ongoing process. The product may get leaked or damaged in case of an accident. However, with the implementation of process safety solutions, the loss of product can be minimized, and manufacturing efficiency can be enhanced, leading to high growth of the process safety services market.
Surging growth in the number of hazardous incidents
A hazardous incident refers to a spill or release of chemicals, radioactive materials, or biological materials inside a building or the environment, which causes a huge loss of people, infrastructure, or the environment. Hazardous materials can cause hazardous incidents, including explosives, flammable and combustible substances, poisons, and radioactive materials.
Many industries, such as chemical and pharmaceutical plants, mining, consumer goods, pulp and paper, automotive, oil and gas, and manufacturing operations, contain hazardous environments where fire and explosions are major safety concerns. A small spark in an oil & gas industry, refinery, or chemical plant triggers fires, or explosions blast, which could damage machinery and the environment and, even worse, loss of lives.
Thus, due to the increasing number of hazardous incidents or accidents and explosions, manufacturers were implementing and opting for various process safety services to ensure the safety of workers, manufacturing plants, and the environment, which is driving the growth of the market.
Process Safety Services Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The global process safety services market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by region, offering, safety integrity level, and end-user as referenced above
The countries covered in the process safety services market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, Rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America
In 2023, North America is expected to dominate the global process safety services market due to an increased focus on workplace safety and regulatory compliance.
The region section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the region data.
