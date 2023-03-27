Channable Strengthens Commitment to North American Market Announcing New Offerings at ShopTalk

Walmart Integration and Amazon Ads Expands eCommerce Product Reach and Visibility

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShopTalk Booth 856 -- Channable , a leader in multichannel selling solutions that increase reach and visibility for retailers, brands and agencies, signaled its commitment to the North American market by announcing two strategic product advancements supporting the U.S. market: a Walmart.com integration and its Amazon Ads offering. These product additions reinforce the mission of Channable’s Platform - to get products listed, provide promotion for seller’s product catalogs and increase ROI.



Providing access to Walmart’s online customer base of over 400 million monthly visitors through the Channable Platform , sellers can increase sales by enabling smart automation for listing products, enhancing product categories and automatically updating inventory and order management based on real time data.

Channable’s partnership with Amazon Ads will focus on promoting sellers' product catalogs on Amazon. Coupled with Channable’s high-quality Amazon product listing optimization capability, this takes existing Amazon traffic and drives them to a seller’s product catalog.

“With Amazon Ads, we’ll provide sellers the ability to showcase their product catalog to Amazon’s massive customer base of over two billion monthly visitors through an end-to-end Amazon experience. Ultimately, these alliances solidify our connections with the top three U.S. marketplaces: Amazon, Walmart and eBay, representing 74 percent of the U.S. ecommerce market share," stated Stefan Hospes, co-founder and CPO of Channable.

“Channable is utilizing 30 percent of its $62M Series B funding for the North American market - adding more people, products and infrastructure,” explained Rob van Nuenen, co-founder and CEO at Channable. “The commitment to North America is reinforced by being located at the world’s epicenter of digital agency and ecommerce thought leadership. We have expanded our midtown office footprint and team size by 700 percent and 100 percent, respectively, year over year. This is evidence of our momentum heading into 2023.”

“Demonstrating our commitment to the U.S. market, we’ll be at booth 856 on the floor of ShopTalk Las Vegas. At the heart of where thousands of retail changemakers meet annually, Channable will help shape the future of retail,” said Michael O’Neal, VP, North American Business Development at Channable.

To learn how Channable’s platform can help your business, schedule a demo here . If you are attending Shoptalk in Las Vegas March 27-28, stop by booth 856 to see the demo in action.

About Channable

As a leader in multi-channel selling, Channable 's platform provides retailers, brands and agencies with greater visibility and reach, smarter ad campaigns, and deeper, more personalized marketing. With over 2,500 connections to price comparison websites, affiliate networks, and marketplaces, the company helps over 7,000+ global companies increase their online sales and ROI by providing a smarter and more efficient way to manage their product data.

Press and Analyst Inquiries:

180 Marketing Communications (on behalf of Channable)

Jennifer Handshew

M: +1 (917) 359-8838

jennifer@180-mktg.com